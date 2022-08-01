Record-breaking 55 Big Ten volleyball games to be televised in 2022

The Big Ten Conference has taken another step in the upliftment of women’s sports and the sport of volleyball as the conference announced Monday that a record 55 Big Ten volleyball matches will be televised nationally. Big Ten Network, ESPN2, ESPNU and FS1. The announcement comes just before the start of the inaugural Big Ten Conference Volleyball Media Days on the BTN studios in Chicago, with the Big Ten becoming the first conference in the country to hold a preseason personal media event.

Big Ten Network will feature at least 47 matches spotlighting all 14 conference schools on linear television, and matching BTNs record number of volleyball broadcasts last season. these years BTN broadcast schedule includes 13 doubleheaders and possibly a 14th on November 4. Everything Big Ten Network matches can also be seen through the digital extension, the FOX Sports appdelivering live events and on-demand programming to Big Ten Network customers via the internet, smartphones and tablets.

All non-televised Big Ten Conference volleyball games are scheduled to appear on B1G+, a subscription service for live events that are not televised. Additional matches can be assigned to both in the coming weeks Big Ten Network and B1G+, with the latter also offering sports-specific packages for fans interested only in watching volleyball events. Details and subscription information can be found at: bigtenplus.com .

Earlier on Monday, the Big Ten Network announced a groundbreaking, multi-year distribution partnership with Volleyball World that will improve the promotion and coverage of Big Ten Conference volleyball around the world. As part of that agreement, 70+ Big Ten volleyball matches worldwide will appear on VolleyballWorld.tv. There will also be live streaming from nearly 50 televisions Big Ten Network volleyball matches outside of North America and select Caribbean islands, as well as worldwide streaming of an additional 28 matches from B1G+ inventory, with those matches broadcast simultaneously on B1G+.

ESPN networks will broadcast six more Big Ten volleyball games this season. Three of them can be seen on ESPN2 (Sept. 25, Purdue in Iowa; Oct. 16, Michigan in Wisconsin; Oct. 23, Wisconsin in Michigan) and three more on ESPNU (October 12 Rutgers in Illinois; October 19 Minnesota in Iowa; October 26 Michigan in Ohio). All matches on ESPN networks will also be available via the ESPN app on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.

Two other Big Ten Conference volleyball games will be broadcast on FS1 Texas in the state of Ohio on August 26 and the state of Ohio in Michigan on September 28. I like this Big Ten Network competitions, which FS1 can be viewed on connected streaming devices via the FOX Sports app.

Along with linear broadcasting, At The Net, now in its third season as the Big Ten Networks multi-platform, look behind the scenes at the elite volleyball players and programs during the conference. Episodes of At The Net will also be made available worldwide on VolleyballWorld.tv.

Fans can find the latest updates on Big Ten Conference volleyball by following the Big Tens volleyball Twitter feed (@B1GVolleyball) and the Big Ten Networks volleyball focused Instagram account (@B1GVolleyball). Throughout the season, both accounts will feature original videos, highlights, and custom content featuring some of the most competitive and exciting volleyball in the nation.

The Big Ten Conference led all conferences with eight schools selected to participate in last year’s NCAA Volleyball Championship, with five Big Ten schools earning national seeds. Wisconsin went on to earn its first NCAA National Championship (the ninth by a Big Ten school in the past 15 seasons), beating fellow Big Ten member Nebraska 3-2 in the title game. That thrilling national championship game was played in front of a record 18,755 spectators at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and nearly 1.2 million viewers on television. ESPN2making it the most watched women’s college volleyball game ever ESPN networking.

The current Big Ten TV show for volleyball in 2022 can be found here:

2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL TELEVISION SCHEDULE

Date Matchup TV Time (ET) Aug 26 (Fri) Texas in the state of Ohio FS1 8 pm Aug 27 (Sat) Texas in the state of Ohio BTN 8 pm September 2 (Fri.) Utah at Purdue BTN 6:30 pm September 2 (Fri.) Marquette in Wisconsin BTN 9 o’clock in the evening 3 Sept. (Sat.) Ole Miss in Nebraska BTN 8 pm 4 Sept. (like this) Florida and Minnesota BTN To be determined Sept 9 (Fri) Stanford vs. Penn State^

(in Minneapolis, Minn.) BTN 6:00 PM Sept 9 (Fri) Oregon in Minnesota^ BTN 8:30 in the evening 13 Sept. (Tues.) Stanford in Nebraska BTN 8 pm Sept 16 (Fri) Florida in Wisconsin* BTN 8 pm Sept 23 (Fri) Michigan at Rutgers BTN 6:00 PM Sept 23 (Fri) Minnesota at Purdue BTN 8 pm 25 Sept. (like this) Purdue in Iowa ESPN2 1 o’clock in the afternoon 25 Sept. (like this) Wisconsin in Minnesota BTN 8 pm 28 Sept. (Wed.) Ohio State in Michigan FS1 7 p.m. 28 Sept. (Wed.) Iowa in Indiana BTN 7 p.m. 28 Sept. (Wed.) Northwest in Minnesota BTN 9 o’clock in the evening Sept 30 (Fri) Michigan State in Maryland BTN 6:30 pm Sept 30 (Fri) Penn State in Wisconsin BTN 9 o’clock in the evening October 5 (Wed.) Iowa at Purdue BTN 6:00 PM October 5 (Wed.) Wisconsin in Indiana BTN 8 pm October 6 (Thurs) Nebraska in the state of Michigan BTN 8 pm Oct 7 (Fri) Penn State at Ohio State BTN 6:30 pm Oct 7 (Fri) Minnesota in Michigan BTN 8:30 in the evening October 8 (Sat.) Wisconsin in Purdue BTN 8 pm October 12 (Wed.) Ohio State in Minnesota BTN 8 pm October 12 (Wed.) Rutgers in Illinois ESPNU 8 pm Oct 14 (Fri) Penn State in Nebraska BTN 8:30 in the evening October 15 (Sat.) Illinois in Minnesota BTN 4 or 8 p.m. Oct 16 (Sun) Michigan in Wisconsin ESPN2 1 o’clock in the afternoon October 19 (Wed.) Illinois in the state of Ohio BTN 6:00 PM October 19 (Wed.) Minnesota in Iowa ESPNU 7 p.m. October 19 (Wed.) Nebraska at Purdue BTN 8 pm Oct 21 (Fri) Northwestern at Rutgers BTN 6:00 PM Oct 21 (Fri) Penn State in Maryland BTN 8 pm October 22 (Sat.) Nebraska in Illinois BTN 8 pm Oct 23 (Sun) Wisconsin in Michigan ESPN2 1 o’clock in the afternoon Oct 26 (Wed) Michigan in the state of Ohio ESPNU 7 p.m. Oct 26 (Wed) Penn State in Illinois BTN 7 p.m. Oct 26 (Wed) Nebraska in Wisconsin BTN 9 o’clock in the evening Oct 28 (Fri) Purdue in Northwestern BTN To be determined October 29 (Sat.) Minnesota in Wisconsin BTN To be determined October 29 (Sat.) Ohio State at Penn State BTN To be determined Nov. 2 (Wed.) Maryland at Penn State BTN 7 p.m. Nov. 2 (Wed.) Indiana in Nebraska BTN 9 o’clock in the evening November 3 or 4 (Thurs or Fri) Wisconsin in Illinois BTN To be determined Nov. 4 (Fri.) Purdue, Michigan BTN To be determined Nov. 12 (Sat.) Penn State at Purdue BTN 8 pm Nov 13 (Sun) Nebraska in the state of Ohio BTN 4:30 in the afternoon Nov. 18 (Fri) Minnesota in Penn State BTN 6:30 pm Nov. 19 (Sat.) Wisconsin in Penn State BTN 7pm or 8pm Nov 20 (Sun) Purdue in Nebraska BTN 1 o’clock in the afternoon Nov. 25 (Fri.) Wisconsin in Nebraska BTN 8 pm Nov. 26 (Sat.) Wisconsin in the state of Ohio BTN 7 p.m. Nov. 26 (Sat.) Minnesota in Nebraska BTN 9 o’clock in the evening

^ – Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge

* – playable at the Kohl Center

Big Ten Conference(bigten.org) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission in research, graduate, professional and undergraduate education, and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten has maintained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that reinforce the priority of academics in the lives of students participating in peer athletics and emphasize the values ​​of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The 14 Big Ten institutions’ broad programs will provide more than $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.