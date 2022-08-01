Sports
Record-breaking 55 Big Ten volleyball games to be televised in 2022
Big Ten Network will feature at least 47 matches spotlighting all 14 conference schools on linear television, and matching BTNs record number of volleyball broadcasts last season. these years BTN broadcast schedule includes 13 doubleheaders and possibly a 14th on November 4. Everything Big Ten Network matches can also be seen through the digital extension, the FOX Sports appdelivering live events and on-demand programming to Big Ten Network customers via the internet, smartphones and tablets.
All non-televised Big Ten Conference volleyball games are scheduled to appear on B1G+, a subscription service for live events that are not televised. Additional matches can be assigned to both in the coming weeks Big Ten Network and B1G+, with the latter also offering sports-specific packages for fans interested only in watching volleyball events. Details and subscription information can be found at: bigtenplus.com.
Earlier on Monday, the Big Ten Network announced a groundbreaking, multi-year distribution partnership with Volleyball World that will improve the promotion and coverage of Big Ten Conference volleyball around the world. As part of that agreement, 70+ Big Ten volleyball matches worldwide will appear on VolleyballWorld.tv. There will also be live streaming from nearly 50 televisions Big Ten Network volleyball matches outside of North America and select Caribbean islands, as well as worldwide streaming of an additional 28 matches from B1G+ inventory, with those matches broadcast simultaneously on B1G+.
ESPN networks will broadcast six more Big Ten volleyball games this season. Three of them can be seen on ESPN2 (Sept. 25, Purdue in Iowa; Oct. 16, Michigan in Wisconsin; Oct. 23, Wisconsin in Michigan) and three more on ESPNU (October 12 Rutgers in Illinois; October 19 Minnesota in Iowa; October 26 Michigan in Ohio). All matches on ESPN networks will also be available via the ESPN app on smartphones, tablets, connected streaming devices or espn.com/watch.
Two other Big Ten Conference volleyball games will be broadcast on FS1 Texas in the state of Ohio on August 26 and the state of Ohio in Michigan on September 28. I like this Big Ten Network competitions, which FS1 can be viewed on connected streaming devices via the FOX Sports app.
Along with linear broadcasting, At The Net, now in its third season as the Big Ten Networks multi-platform, look behind the scenes at the elite volleyball players and programs during the conference. Episodes of At The Net will also be made available worldwide on VolleyballWorld.tv.
Fans can find the latest updates on Big Ten Conference volleyball by following the Big Tens volleyball Twitter feed (@B1GVolleyball) and the Big Ten Networks volleyball focused Instagram account (@B1GVolleyball). Throughout the season, both accounts will feature original videos, highlights, and custom content featuring some of the most competitive and exciting volleyball in the nation.
The Big Ten Conference led all conferences with eight schools selected to participate in last year’s NCAA Volleyball Championship, with five Big Ten schools earning national seeds. Wisconsin went on to earn its first NCAA National Championship (the ninth by a Big Ten school in the past 15 seasons), beating fellow Big Ten member Nebraska 3-2 in the title game. That thrilling national championship game was played in front of a record 18,755 spectators at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, and nearly 1.2 million viewers on television. ESPN2making it the most watched women’s college volleyball game ever ESPN networking.
The current Big Ten TV show for volleyball in 2022 can be found here:
2022 BIG TEN VOLLEYBALL TELEVISION SCHEDULE
|Date
|Matchup
|TV
|Time (ET)
|Aug 26 (Fri)
|Texas in the state of Ohio
|FS1
|8 pm
|Aug 27 (Sat)
|Texas in the state of Ohio
|BTN
|8 pm
|September 2 (Fri.)
|Utah at Purdue
|BTN
|6:30 pm
|September 2 (Fri.)
|Marquette in Wisconsin
|BTN
|9 o’clock in the evening
|3 Sept. (Sat.)
|Ole Miss in Nebraska
|BTN
|8 pm
|4 Sept. (like this)
|Florida and Minnesota
|BTN
|To be determined
|Sept 9 (Fri)
|Stanford vs. Penn State^
(in Minneapolis, Minn.)
|BTN
|6:00 PM
|Sept 9 (Fri)
|Oregon in Minnesota^
|BTN
|8:30 in the evening
|13 Sept. (Tues.)
|Stanford in Nebraska
|BTN
|8 pm
|Sept 16 (Fri)
|Florida in Wisconsin*
|BTN
|8 pm
|Sept 23 (Fri)
|Michigan at Rutgers
|BTN
|6:00 PM
|Sept 23 (Fri)
|Minnesota at Purdue
|BTN
|8 pm
|25 Sept. (like this)
|Purdue in Iowa
|ESPN2
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|25 Sept. (like this)
|Wisconsin in Minnesota
|BTN
|8 pm
|28 Sept. (Wed.)
|Ohio State in Michigan
|FS1
|7 p.m.
|28 Sept. (Wed.)
|Iowa in Indiana
|BTN
|7 p.m.
|28 Sept. (Wed.)
|Northwest in Minnesota
|BTN
|9 o’clock in the evening
|Sept 30 (Fri)
|Michigan State in Maryland
|BTN
|6:30 pm
|Sept 30 (Fri)
|Penn State in Wisconsin
|BTN
|9 o’clock in the evening
|October 5 (Wed.)
|Iowa at Purdue
|BTN
|6:00 PM
|October 5 (Wed.)
|Wisconsin in Indiana
|BTN
|8 pm
|October 6 (Thurs)
|Nebraska in the state of Michigan
|BTN
|8 pm
|Oct 7 (Fri)
|Penn State at Ohio State
|BTN
|6:30 pm
|Oct 7 (Fri)
|Minnesota in Michigan
|BTN
|8:30 in the evening
|October 8 (Sat.)
|Wisconsin in Purdue
|BTN
|8 pm
|October 12 (Wed.)
|Ohio State in Minnesota
|BTN
|8 pm
|October 12 (Wed.)
|Rutgers in Illinois
|ESPNU
|8 pm
|Oct 14 (Fri)
|Penn State in Nebraska
|BTN
|8:30 in the evening
|October 15 (Sat.)
|Illinois in Minnesota
|BTN
|4 or 8 p.m.
|Oct 16 (Sun)
|Michigan in Wisconsin
|ESPN2
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|October 19 (Wed.)
|Illinois in the state of Ohio
|BTN
|6:00 PM
|October 19 (Wed.)
|Minnesota in Iowa
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|October 19 (Wed.)
|Nebraska at Purdue
|BTN
|8 pm
|Oct 21 (Fri)
|Northwestern at Rutgers
|BTN
|6:00 PM
|Oct 21 (Fri)
|Penn State in Maryland
|BTN
|8 pm
|October 22 (Sat.)
|Nebraska in Illinois
|BTN
|8 pm
|Oct 23 (Sun)
|Wisconsin in Michigan
|ESPN2
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Oct 26 (Wed)
|Michigan in the state of Ohio
|ESPNU
|7 p.m.
|Oct 26 (Wed)
|Penn State in Illinois
|BTN
|7 p.m.
|Oct 26 (Wed)
|Nebraska in Wisconsin
|BTN
|9 o’clock in the evening
|Oct 28 (Fri)
|Purdue in Northwestern
|BTN
|To be determined
|October 29 (Sat.)
|Minnesota in Wisconsin
|BTN
|To be determined
|October 29 (Sat.)
|Ohio State at Penn State
|BTN
|To be determined
|Nov. 2 (Wed.)
|Maryland at Penn State
|BTN
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 2 (Wed.)
|Indiana in Nebraska
|BTN
|9 o’clock in the evening
|November 3 or 4 (Thurs or Fri)
|Wisconsin in Illinois
|BTN
|To be determined
|Nov. 4 (Fri.)
|Purdue, Michigan
|BTN
|To be determined
|Nov. 12 (Sat.)
|Penn State at Purdue
|BTN
|8 pm
|Nov 13 (Sun)
|Nebraska in the state of Ohio
|BTN
|4:30 in the afternoon
|Nov. 18 (Fri)
|Minnesota in Penn State
|BTN
|6:30 pm
|Nov. 19 (Sat.)
|Wisconsin in Penn State
|BTN
|7pm or 8pm
|Nov 20 (Sun)
|Purdue in Nebraska
|BTN
|1 o’clock in the afternoon
|Nov. 25 (Fri.)
|Wisconsin in Nebraska
|BTN
|8 pm
|Nov. 26 (Sat.)
|Wisconsin in the state of Ohio
|BTN
|7 p.m.
|Nov. 26 (Sat.)
|Minnesota in Nebraska
|BTN
|9 o’clock in the evening
^ – Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge
* – playable at the Kohl Center
Big Ten Conference(bigten.org) is an association of world-class universities whose member institutions share a common mission in research, graduate, professional and undergraduate education, and public service. Founded in 1896, Big Ten has maintained a comprehensive set of shared practices and policies that reinforce the priority of academics in the lives of students participating in peer athletics and emphasize the values of integrity, fairness and competitiveness. The 14 Big Ten institutions’ broad programs will provide more than $200 million in direct financial support to more than 9,800 students for more than 11,000 participation opportunities on 350 teams in 42 different sports. Big Ten sponsors 28 official conference sports, 14 for men and 14 for women, including the addition of men’s ice hockey and men’s and women’s lacrosse since 2013.
