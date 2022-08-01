Sports
Jos Buttler says England hit ‘reality check’ after failing to win white ball home game this summer | Cricket News
Jos Buttler on England’s hammering through South Africa in T20I decider: “We need an honest conversation. You don’t want to overreact to situations, but you could feel the frustration around the ground with the ‘get started, England’ – chants. You don’t want to be associated with that.”
Jos Buttler says England have been given a “reality check” after failing to win a home game this summer, with the skipper urging his players not to dwell on their past successes.
England produced a listless batting display as they were demolished for 101 in Sunday’s T20I decision against South Africa in Southampton, with a 2-1 defeat to the Proteas after an ODI draw to the same opposition and 2-1 to India in 20 – over and 50-over cricket.
Buttler – who took over from 50-over World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan in 2019 at the end of June – said: “I think it’s a reality check.
“We haven’t played our best cricket for a long time and I don’t think we have been able to push ourselves.
“We cannot live in the past and pat ourselves on the back for the changes that have been made to English cricket and the successes we have had.
“It’s about looking ahead, trying to chase the best teams in the world and lead the way.
Buttler: We came up short with the way we played
Buttler added after England’s 90-run defeat at The Ageas Bowl: “We need an honest conversation.
“You don’t want to overreact to situations, but you could feel the frustration around the ground with the ‘go on, England’ chants.
“You don’t want to be associated with that. It’s the first time I’ve heard that in a very long time, so this frustration around the group shows of not being able to put on the show we wanted to put on.
“You can handle losses, but you want to make sure you stay true to what you believe in and I think we came up short with the way we played.
“The disappointing thing was the way we went down. We lacked intent and confidence and we didn’t pressure the opposition. We never managed to fire shots and struggle with the initiative.”
“I think that little bit of shyness is probably what we’re most frustrated about. We want to be a team that wants to be brave and take risks.
“We need to figure out where that lack of consistency comes from. Whether it’s too much confidence or lack of confidence, we haven’t been able to sustain our performance. As individuals and as a team, we didn’t play our best.”
“The first place I would look is myself. I want to lead from the front as captain and I know I haven’t performed at the level I would like.”
England still have 10 T20 internationals for their World Cup opener against Afghanistan in Perth on October 22, with seven games in Pakistan from mid-September and then three in Australia.
‘England looked hesitant’ l Mott: This is a line in the sand
When asked by Sky Sports Cricket’s Whether he would call England’s strike against South Africa in The Ageas Bowl ‘timid’, former skipper Morgan said Ian Ward: “I would. England’s strength is their aggressive strike, but they looked tentative in this match.
“In previous years, England would have played a lot more shots earlier instead of thinking more about it, calculating more.
Brave vs Welsh Fire
August 3, 2022, 6.30 pm
live on
“You’re closer to losing the game than to moving on. [Former England head coach] Trevor Bayliss always talked about stamping your authority, but we didn’t see that from England at all.
“I can’t put my finger on it because the staff hasn’t changed that much, except I’m retiring and Ben Stokes isn’t on this squad, and the batters, up to number 8, are very aggressive.”
England whiteball coach Matthew Mott said the beating by South Africa is a “line in the sand moment”, adding: “We were confident with bat and ball.
“We really want to put The Hundred to good use to gain that confidence, so as we prepare for Pakistan and the World Cup, we’re a bit of a different team.”
The Hundred kicks off on Wednesday with the defending men’s champions, Southern Brave, welcoming Welsh Fire to The Ageas Bowl. Watch the build-up from 6:30pm on Sky Sports The Hundred for the first ball at 7pm.
