Notre Dame Football Offers Pitt Commitment For 2023, 4-Star QB Kenny Minchey





Marcus Freeman and Tommy Rees are determined to get a quarterback to Notre Dame and the recruiting class in 2023. There was the Dante Moore saga that saw Jackson commit Arnold and Chris Vizzina elsewhere, and the Irish don’t seem to be up for Baylor, Austin Novosad and so they move on. On Friday, the Irish offered 4-Star QB Kenny Minchey from Hendersonville, Tennessee. Minchey gave his dedication to Pat Narduzzi and the Pittsburgh Panthers back on April 30. Minchey attends Pope John Paul II High School, the same high school that gave us the Notre Dame legend, Golden Tate. The writing seems clear on the wall that CJ Carr will not reclassify for the 2023 class, even though nothing official has come out of the Carrs camp. While Minchey tweeted the offer, nothing is reported anywhere, like… is Minchey really that interested? Has Pat Narduzzi called all the news stations to talk about the Irish? Will Minchey be visiting Notre Dame this fall? Who knows? As exciting and refreshing as this hiring cycle has been, there have been more than a few head-turners. What is really important to recruits in this age, and what are the reasonable expectations of how their recruitment should go? Anyway… Minchey is now the top QB recruit on Notre Dames’ board (until he isn’t). Pat Narduzzi must feel good about that now that he has the receipts for his Notre Dame conspiracies.

