Table Tennis Squad Courts Controversy After Men’s Coach Is In Women’s Tie





The Indian table tennis team has once again sparked controversy and this time it has surfaced in the midst of their 2022 Commonwealth Games campaign. India, who entered the tournament as the defending champions in the women’s team event, was stunned by the little-known Malaysian side in the quarter-finals. CWG 2022 coverage | Day 4 Blog | Sports news The contrast between the two teams was so great that some Malaysian players don’t even appear in the world rankings. The Indian team’s designated women’s coach, Anindita Chakraborty, starred in her absence from the knockout match. Instead, men’s coach S Raman sat on the track. “This should not have happened, the women’s coach should have guided the players in the match. I will take this up with the team,” said SD Mudgil, member of the Committee of Trustees of the suspended Table Tennis Federation of India. Mudgil, who is said to be the team manager of the Indian team in Birmingham, has remained in India to accommodate the players’ request for sports psychologist Gayatri Vartak, who joined the squad on Monday. Raman, who happens to be the personal coach of male player G Sathiyan, was spotted as coach Reeth Rishya when the quarterfinals were on the line. After the shocking loss, the Manika Batra-led squad didn’t even stop for the media interaction, which is standard protocol at all multi-sport events. “It was very close. Combinations were completely different with us. A defensive player, a left-handed and right-handed mix was a small challenge for us. The girls fought hard and it was an off day,” Raman said after the unexpected result. Malaysia has reached the gold medal. Prior to the Games, three Indian players had approached the court against their non-selection in the CWG squad. One of them, Diya Chitale, became successful and was included in the team. Team sources confirmed to PTI that not all is well in the camp. “The atmosphere in the team is not good, let’s just say that. The women’s coach should have been sitting next to the court as she knows more about the players. I don’t know why Raman decided to sit down instead,” the source said. At the Tokyo Olympics last year, star player Batra refused to enlist the help of then-team coach Soumyadeep Roy after her personal coach was denied access to the playing field. This time the number 41 in the world is here with her personal coach. With the doubles and singles yet to begin, Manika will aim to bounce back. She had won a record four medals in the previous edition, including two golds, a feat that helped her win the Khel Ratna, India’s highest sportsperson.

