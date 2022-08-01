USC Women’s Basketball takes on Texas in the 2022 Coast-to-Coast Challenge





Women’s Basketball | 01 August 2022 SAN FRANCISCO The second annual Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge will feature a game between USC women’s basketball and Texas in December. The Women of Troy are set to take on the Longhorns in a televised clash on ESPN2, with action set to take place Dec. 18 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas. USC is one of four Pac-12 programs participating in the event, which pits Pac-12 teams against Big 12 foes Baylor and Texas in a quadruple header. See below for schedule and ticket information. 2022 Pac-12 US LBM Coast-to-Coast Challenge Sunday, December 18 – American Airlines Center – Dallas, Texas Session 1 tickets Game 1 – STANFORD vs. Texas (men) – ESPN, 12:00 pm CT

Game 2 – USC vs. Texas (women) – ESPN2, approx. 2:30 p.m. CT Session 2 tickets Game 3 – ARIZONA vs. Baylor (women) – ESPN2, 6:30 pm CT

Game 4 – WASHINGTON STATE vs. Baylor (men) – ESPN/ESPN2, approx. 21:00 CT

Tip-off times and TV designations are subject to change Tickets will be available in three phases from Monday, August 1: 1-2 Aug – Participating institutions presale

3-4 – American Airlines Center Presale

Aug 5 – General Public Sale (8am PT/10am CT) ABOUT US LBM US LBM is the largest privately held, full-line distributor of specialty building materials in the United States. US LBM offers a comprehensive portfolio of specialty products, including windows, doors, milling, wall cladding, roofing, siding, engineering components and cabinets, combining the scale and operational advantages of a national platform with a local go-to-market strategy through its national network of offices throughout the country. For more information, visituslbm.comor follow US LBM onLinkedIn. ABOUT THE PAC-12 The Pac-12 Conference is dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders by advocating for excellence in academics, athletics and the well-being of our student athletes. Built on a firm foundation of academic excellence and superior athletic performance, the Pac-12 continues to renew its undisputed claim as the “Conference of Champions” and leads the nation with 544 NCAA team titles overall, more than 200 more than the next conference. . The Pac-12 also wholly owns and operates Pac-12 Networks, the Conference sports media company that produces and distributes 850 live sports events each season, making it one of the top live sports producers in the country. Pac-12 Networks also offers extensive digital content viaPac-12.com, the Pac-12 Now app, Pac-12 official athletic websites, and Pac-12 Insider. The Pac-12 conference consists of 12 leading US universities, University of Arizona, Arizona State University, University of California, Berkeley, University of California Los Angeles, University of Colorado, University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. More information about the Pac-12 is available at:Pac-12.com. ABOUT AMERICAN AIRLINES CENTER American Airlines Center, designed by architectural wizard David M. Schwarz and Dallas-based HKS, Inc., is considered one of the best arenas in the country. Since opening in 2001, the center has set the precedent for sports and live entertainment events. Hosting a wide variety of big name shows, American Airlines Center is home to both the Dallas Mavericks and the Dallas Stars, consistently displaying its unique versatility. Billboard magazine named American Airlines Center the 5th busiest arena in the world in 2021.

