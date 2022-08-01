Alabama Emerges To Land Hay Machines On Path With Its 2023 Recruitment Class

Want to attack every day with the latest Football Recruiting in Georgia information? That’s the Intel. This rep will be the first offering of a regular weekend staple on DawgNation. That’s a brief but straightforward overview of what the SEC football recruitment landscape looks like periodically over the 2023 cycle. ================================================= ======= Alabama has given Georgia some payback for that 33-18 final score on the recruiting trail so far.

The Tide has invaded Georgia and looted two great All-Americans. 5-star safety Caleb Downs and 4-star All-American legacy Justice Haynes would have sold plenty of red and black jerseys, but also have the poise to trot out at an SEC Media Days away. Perhaps this point has been exaggerated in the past two weeks. Or maybe it’s just part of a larger discussion.

Georgia just saw 15 of its champions drafted by the NFL. That’s a new record. That’s on top of the national title. Shouldn’t it be easier in 2023? Alabama played nine times in Nick Saban’s 15 National Championship seasons. The Tide won it all in six of those nine appearances. Every class that signed to play for Saban eventually won a national championship. Those are powerful words on the recruitment path. Perhaps not as powerful as the fact that Sabans Alabama has had an average of 3.8 first-round NFL draft picks after every season dating back to 2017.

Those two truths working together is a one-two punch that no program in the country can counter. How could someone from Alabama, let alone any other state, not choose Alabama? But guess where Clemson’s two highest-rated commits for this cycle come from? Alabama. Want to know where Georgia’s highest-rated commit comes from? Alabama. If any school has the goods to dominate its state on the trail, it would be Bama. This is also a record year for 5-stars in the state of Alabama. The state has seven five-star forecasts for this cycle and yet Alabama only has commitments from two of them.