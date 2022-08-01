Deckers Selected For Patrick Mannelly Watch List









american football

1-8-2022 13:00:00 PM

DURHAM Duke long snapper Evan Deckers was named on the 2022 Patrick Mannelly Award watchlist, the organization announced Monday. Deckers was selected on the Patrick Mannelly Award watchlist in 2021, ahead of his third season as the primary long snapper for the University of Massachusetts. The 6-4, 244-pound graduate transfer, literate four years at UMass and played in 40 career games. The Avon native, Conn., earned second-team All-Independent honors by:Phil Steele just a season ago. Deckers helped the Minutemen kickers convert 27-of-36 FGs and 102-of-106 PATs during his tenure. He assisted the punting unit on 226 punts for 9,290 yards (41.11), including 57 punts knocked down in the 20. The award, named after former NFL long snapper and Duke football alumnus Patrick Mannelly, is given to the top senior FBS long snapper. The Mannelly Award, presented by Bernie’s Book Bank, is in its fourth season as Pittsburgh-based Cal Adomitis took home the award last year. Mannelly, who wrote for the Blue Devils for four years from 1993 to 1997, was widely known as the best long snapper in the modern NFL era. During his time at Durham, Mannelly was a four-year-old starting long snapper, while also becoming a two-year-old starter on the offensive line. He was drafted by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 1998 NFL Draft and became their career leader in games played at 245. Created in 2019, the Award benefits Bernie’s Book Bank, a non-profit organization based in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Ten semifinalists will be announced on November 14, 2022. Those names will be limited to three finalists to be selected on November 28, 2022, and the winner will be selected at the live Award ceremony in Lake Bluff on December 10, 2022. Duke’s 2022 season opener is Friday, September 2 against Temple. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Season and singles tickets for the Duke 2022 football season are on sale now. New customers can visit GoDuke.com/FootballTixor and call the Duke Athletics Ticket Office at 919-681-BLUE (2583) to purchase tickets. Season ticket holders from 2021 who want to extend their seat for this season can call the box office on Monday Friday 8:30 a.m. 5:00 p.m. Duke Players on 2022 NCFAA Watchlists

Ray Guy Prize: Porter Wilson

Würffel Trophy: DeWayne Carter

Bednarik price: Shaka Heyward #Good week

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goduke.com/news/2022/8/1/football-deckers-selected-to-patrick-mannelly-watch-list.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos