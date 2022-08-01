The PGA Tour’s 2022-23 schedule with 44 regular-season tournaments, a record $428.6 million in prize money





With the PGA Tour set to become arguably the biggest threat ever to the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it announced on Monday a 2022-23 schedule with a record $428.6 million in prize money in official events and an additional $145 million in bonuses. , including $75 million for the FedEx cup. The 2022-23 schedule, released Monday by the PGA Tour, includes 44 official regular season tournaments, including the four majors, and three FedEx Cup playoff events. Last week, LIV Golf, which is funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, announced it will expand its series to 14 tournaments by 2023, with 48 players in four-man teams competing for $405 million in prize money.

1 Related LIV Golf has lured away major champions such as Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed with guaranteed contracts reportedly worth between $100 million and $200 million, in addition to lucrative purses for its events. The upcoming PGA Tour season will be the last with an enveloping format. The tour reverts to a calendar year schedule beginning in 2024. Among other significant changes: only the top 70 players qualify for the first FedEx Cup playoff event at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis, Tennessee; 50 in the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields, Illinois; and 30 in the Tour Championship at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club. “We heard from our fans and the overwhelming sentiment was that they wanted more consequences for both the FedEx Cup regular season and the playoffs, and to further amplify events where traditionally top players compete against each other,” PGA Tour- Commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement. “We are confident that we have achieved all of these objectives and more, creating a cadence of compelling drama for each tournament throughout the season.” Following the FedEx Cup playoffs in August 2023, a number of official tour events, yet to be determined, will be played in the fall. While all players with status are eligible to play in those tournaments, players outside the top 70 will compete for FedEx Cup points and status for the 2024 season. The top 70 players who qualify for the first FedEx Cup playoff event are completely exempt for the next season. Following the fall events, the top 50 players in the FedEx Cup points standings, as well as the fall’s top performers, will compete in an international series with limited fields and no cuts. Dates and locations of the fall events and international series will be announced later this year, according to the PGA Tour. Next season’s PGA Tour schedule includes six invitees — the Sentry Tournament of Champions, Genesis Invitational, Arnold Palmer Invitational, Memorial Tournament, Players Championship, and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play — whose purse totaling $43,00. 8 million has risen. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events will see their prize pool increase from $15 million to $20 million.

