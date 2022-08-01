Iowa State Football Fans Offer Their Storylines for the 2022 Season

AMES Finally, we can see the start of the college football season on the horizon. The actual what-happens-on-the-field things.

Iowa States’ annual media day is Tuesday. Game on.

Don’t forget based chatter about which teams from which conferences will follow the UCLA-USC move to the Big Ten. In that regard, probably nothing will happen for a while, which brings me to this:

We asked The Registers Cyclones Focus Group, otherwise known as the community of people who join (and stay) in an SMS group for our loyal Cyclones subscribers:

With media day in Iowa States set to turn into a sweltering, 100-degree afternoon at Jack Trice Stadium, what are the football topics of 2022 that most intrigue you?

Only a few of the more than 150 comments mentioned reshuffling and the state of college football. The focus group had real football-related thoughts in their heads. Here’s a sample:

Fan’s question: what’s going on with the running backs? Is Jirehl Brock leading the pack, or is there a newcomer that will surprise us?

Randy Peterson’s answer: Brock was No. 1 when the spring practice closed, and I assume nothing has changed. The curiosity factor is who is No. 2 Cartevious Norton, Eli Sanders or Deon Silas. Norton was an early competitor who was injured for most of the spring. Sanders and Silas both played a little bit last season.

Fan: How do Iowa State and coach Matt Campbell take that next step? Are you confident that they can achieve that in the next 2 to 3 years?

peterson: The next step can be defined in many ways, but can the Cyclones consistently compete for the new Big 12 title? Absolutely, assuming the program status stays in place.

Fan: I would like to know more about the new faces in defense.

peterson:Most intriguing is transfer linebacker Colby Reeder, a Delaware football program transfer who will be playing his fourth defense schedule. He is one of the five or so most important players on this team.

Fan: Who is the favorite to win backup behind QB Hunter Dekkers?

peterson: Definitely that’s a storyline. Some days I think it’s Ashton Cook. Other days I imagine it’s real freshman Rocco Becht. Cook, a walk-on from Iowa City Regina, is the son of former Iowa star tight end Marv, who played seven NFL seasons. Cook wash No. 2 after the last spring training.

Fan: One of the main storylines has to be who replaces the Charlie Kolar and Chase Allen production.

peterson: Will Iowa State play as many three tight-end formations as in the past? It will be interesting to see how that evolves. Allen and Kolar have made 55 starts together during their careers. That is a significant production that needs to be replaced.

Fan: Who replaces security Isheem Young’s physicality?

peterson: Beau Freyler, who replaced the former Big 12 Freshman of the Year in the Cheez-It Bowl, received very good reviews in the spring. Freyler, a sophomore, led the Cyclones with 15 tackles in that game. His playing time was more trending than Youngs towards the end of the season anyway. By the way, Young is with OleMiss.

Fan: The offensive line how it compares to previous years. Can we expect a more vertical fit? How much does Campbell want Dekkers to run? Is Jirehl Brock an all-down back like Breece Hall and David Montgomery, or is it going back by commission? Which player or position group will be a surprise this season?

peterson: Good points. I’ll call Campbell on Tuesday about it.

Fan: Do low expectations equal a better season than 2021?

peterson: Come back in a few months.

Fan: Two words: Kicking game.

peterson: That’s something a lot of people have mentioned. They also wonder what new special teams analyst John Bonamego will offer.

Fan: Is this the year Iowa State has a fast start?

peterson: The Cyclones’ last 3-0 was 2012 against Tulsa at Jack Trice Stadium, in Iowa, and at home against Western Illinois.

Fan: Which real freshmen will make the biggest impact this season?

peterson: In addition to receiver Greg Gaines and Norton, keep an eye out for place-kicker Jace Gilbert, the No. 18 kicker and No. 13 punter nationally by Kohls Kicking Camps. Is he the heir to Andrew Mevis?

Fan: What can Will McDonald do for an encore?

peterson: You’re talking, of course, about the best defensive end in school history, a first-team All-American last season after tying the Big 12 in sacks with 11.5. That broke his own school record for one season, by the way. He is also the leader of Cyclones’ career pockets (29.0), 12th in Big 12 history. Encore? Duplicating 2021 would be quite an achievement.

Fan: Last year’s team got overhyped and didn’t quite perform at the level of the hype. This season, I believe ISU football will exceed lower expectations, with plenty of young talent ready to perform mixed with experienced leaders.

peterson: Vegas set the over-under for wins at 6.5. I predicted 6-6 overall and 4-5 in the Big 12. A repeat from last season would be good given the novelty of some starters.

Fan: NOTE: Dekkers Airlines is now boarding. PLEASE NOTE: Iowa State football is now preparing for departure on Dekkers Airlines.

peterson: That’s my favorite in the smarts department. The fan is, of course, referring to Dekkers, who expects to be the first quarterback not named Brock Purdy to receive the Cyclones first game opening snap from the center since Zeb Noland on October 6, 2018 in Oklahoma State. That’s a 46-game streak that Dekkers took on Sept. against Southeast Missouri at Jack Trice Stadium.

Game on.

