



Reply to this story Remark It’s been three years since Hailey Baptiste last played a tournament in DC, but with her tattooing practice, the Citi Open Baptiste feels right at home on the hard course of this week’s Rock Creek Park Tennis Center grounds. For the DC native, Rock Creek Park was the setting for some of her most formative experiences, such as when Baptiste, then 4 years old, introduced her father, Quasim, while giving him the company with an adult racket. Or when family friends working on the event turned a blind eye when Baptiste snuck through the back entrance to watch some of the best play from the Citi Open. Or most notably, when Baptiste, as a 17-year-old, seemingly announced her presence in women’s tennis by then-#17 Madison Keys in the first round of the 2019 Citi Open. Buckner: Venus Williams is awe-inspiring whether you’re participating or just practicing I don’t really believe in magic or anything like that, but it’s hard to put into words what these courts and this city have meant to me and my career, Baptiste said. With all the familiar faces in the crowd, it’s like having a home field advantage or something. Good things always happen to me here. With the women’s portion of the Citi Open returning after a two-year hiatus, Baptiste hopes her home advantage will lead to another formative experience on Monday as her first-round draw pits her against No. 7 Jessica Pegula. Baptiste, 20, is in a very different position from the last time she played in the nation’s capital. After knocking out Keys in 2019, she seemed poised for a journey to the higher echelons of the women’s rankings. But her growth hasn’t exactly been linear. Since turning full-time pro in January 2020, Baptiste has struggled to play consistently as the coronavirus pandemic has thrown schedules upside down and nagging injuries have sidelined her. It was a frustrating route for me to say the least, Baptiste said. If you dream of becoming a professional tennis player as a 9 year old, you never consider the difficult parts of that journey. You just assume it will go for you like it did for Serena [Williams] or [Rafael] nadal. But being a pro is really tough and every day is a new challenge. Baptists’ biggest challenge is making enough money to break even. Her No. 148 ranking does not match a high salary after expenses. Without sponsorship, Baptiste is forced to make some hefty sacrifices, such as sharing hotel rooms with other players, flying to tournaments at odd times, skipping meals from time to time, and going without a permanent coach. Baptiste made $175,288 in 2022, pre-tax, but said she had to pay more than $130,000 in expenses. Do not get me wrong. I’m blessed to be a professional tennis player, but it’s impossible not to watch other sports and think about what life as a top 150 player would be like, Baptiste said. I chose this sport and I understand you have to win to make money so don’t think I’m here looking for sympathy or anything. [Im] I’m just telling you the reality of the sport. Baptist’s mother, Shari Dishman, has cashed out thousands of dollars in inherited bonds and stocks, and even dug into her retirement fund to keep her daughter’s dream alive. At the same time, Baptiste’s father is her daily manager. At 35, Andy Murray fights on, driven by a love of tennis and hard work To me, it’s a family affair, Dishman said. Before I got Hailey, I planned to move to New York and work in the fashion industry. So I know what it’s like to give up on your dreams and have those nagging thoughts about what could have been. I will do everything I can to make sure that my only child never has to deal with that. Baptiste isn’t alone, says Martin Blackman, general manager of player development for the US Tennis Association. While the various tennis federations offer some players financial assistance, making ends meet for any player outside the top 50 is a real concern. It’s hard to deal with at first because there are a lot of costs… that tennis players have to consider as they navigate the lower echelons of the professional circuit, Blackman said. Fortunately for Hailey, she already has the talent and ability to compete in the big tournaments on a regular basis, which will ease her financial burden over time. It is our belief that Hailey will become one of those top 50 players in the near future. If she’s healthy, Baptiste has already proven to be a top 50 talent. In May, she won three consecutive qualifiers at the French Open to reach the main draw before withdrawing in the first round with an injury. If only I can get healthy and comfortable, I know I’m capable of being one of the best in this sport, Baptiste said. I think being back in DC for the Citi Open and some home cooking is exactly what the doctor ordered.

