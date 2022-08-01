New York Yankees take over starter Frankie Montas, closer Lou Trivino of Oakland Athletics





The New York Yankees have acquired righthanded starter Frankie Montas and closer Lou Trivino in a deal with the Oakland Athletics, the Yankees announced Monday. The A’s hosted lefthanders Ken Waldichuk and JP Sears, righthander Luis Medina and second baseman Cooper Bowman of the Yankees. Waldichuk, 24, was the fifth-highest-ranked prospect in the Yankees’ farming system, according to MLB.com. The American League’s best Yankees have had a busy deadline taking on outfielder Andrew Benintendi and rookie reliever Scott Effross before cementing an already strong rotation and bullpen with the acquisitions of Montas and Trivino.

1 Related The trade for Montas is the second involving a highly sought-after starting pitcher this week, following Seattle’s acquisition of righthander Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds for a four prospect package. Montas, a 29-year-old who will not be eligible for free agency until after the 2023 season, has shown flashes of excellence since signing with Boston in 2009. He was traded to the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers before moving to Oakland, where he thrived for the past six seasons in the pitcher who has 104 innings of 3.18 ERA balls this season with 109 strikeouts, 28 walks and a dozen allowed home runs. A shoulder injury sidelined Montas in mid-July, but he returned with three shutout-innings, followed by a five-inning, two-earned start against Houston. That was enough of a sample to attract a wide variety of teams — large market and small. The Yankees won the Montas sweepstakes, adding a starter who will fit into a playoff rotation with a fastball slider splitter pitch mix that has proven effective all season. Montas hit at least five innings in 15 of his first 16 starts, the only exception being a game in which he was hit in the hand by a comebacker and left the game after 1 innings. Trivino, 30, is 1-6 with a 6.47 ERA and 10 saves this season. He will be eligible for arbitration next year and will not become a free agent until 2025. Waldichuk, who pitches for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, is 6-3 with a 2.71 ERA in total in 17 starts for two clubs in the Yankees minor league system this season and struckout 116 batters in 76 innings. Sears, 26, is 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA in 22 innings for the Yankees in the majors this season and is 1-1 with a 1.67 ERA in 43 innings in Triple-A. Medina, 23, is 4-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 17 starts for Double-A Somerset this season. Bowman, 22, hits .217 this season with eight homeruns and 35 RBI’s for Class-A Hudson Valley.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/story/_/id/34329392/sources-new-york-yankees-acquire-starter-frankie-montas-closer-lou-trivino-oakland-athletics The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos