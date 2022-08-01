Cricket: Heath Davis becomes the first male cricketer in New Zealand to publicly acknowledge he is gay





Heath Davis played five Tests for New Zealand between 1994 and 1997. Photo/Getty Images

Three decades after his test debut, Heath Davis is the first male international cricketer in New Zealand to come out as gay. Davis played five Tests and 11 ODIs for the Black Caps and had a long first-class career in domestic cricket as a fiery paced bowler. Speaking to the Spinoff, Davis described a “lonely” experience in the game, leaving his teammates on nights out. “I was a little scared to be in Wellington and take my partner to the game.” Davis said moving from Wellington to Auckland provided a freer experience. “Everyone in Auckland knew I was gay, on the team, but it didn’t seem to be that much of a problem,” he said. He also says that he once played a first-class cricket match while high on LSD. “I had been on a journey, yes. The mistake was telling people; and people who knew came up to me. “I sat down later and did well, but while peaking was not advisable.” Davis, now 50, now lives in Brisbane and has had a foot amputated after a forklift accident at work. Related articles The swift made his Test debut against England at Headingley in 1994, alongside Gavin Larsen. Larsen said a player with Davis’ talent has a better chance of thriving today. “I have no doubt that if Heath showed up now as a man in his late teens, early twenties and he had the kind of support structures that are now available in professional cricket, we would have something very, very special.” Davis played just five test matches, finishing against Zimbabwe, in Harare, in 1997. He finished his testing career with a bowling average of 29.35 and best marks of 5/63 against a touring Sri Lankan team in 1997.

