MSU Men’s Tennis Releases Fall Schedule – Picayune Item





STARKVILLEThe Mississippi State men’s tennis team gears up in a bid to finish its 12 . to geteconsecutive bid for the NCAA championship later this season. But before hitting the courts for dual-match play in the spring, the Bulldogs have planned a challenging fall series of five events in an effort to get several players qualified for ITA Fall Nationals in San Diego, California in November. Selected players from MSU open the fall in Fayetteville, Arkansas for an ITF 15K tournament from September 18-25. From there, the Bulldogs travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to compete in the ITA All-Americans October 1-9 and then head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama for ITA Southern Regionals October 13-18. Individual student athletes will also compete in another ITF 15K event in Tallahassee, Florida October 23-30 and return to Tuscaloosa November 4-6 for the Big 12-SEC Challenge. Since most of our lineup have ATP points, we plan to offer them numerous ITF futures this fall to allow them to move up their rankings, said Matt Roberts, who is in his ninth season as head coach. enters. Combine the ITF Futures well with three major university events. Our goal is for the guys to qualify for Nationals by doing well in Tulsa at the All-American or our regional games. State has four players returning from last season, including All-SEC roster Nemanja Malesevic, who led the team last spring with an 18-7 singles record and seven wins over ranked opponents. In addition to Malesevic are four-year letter winner Gregor Ramskogler, up-and-coming junior Carles Hernandez and red shirt sophomore Seth Richey. Roberts and assistant coach Jake Jacoby will also use the fall as a time to get to know four new Bulldogs that will join the roster this month. Mississippi State signed Ewen Lumsden and Patrick Lazo as graduate transfers from Washington State and Georgia, respectively. The Bulldogs also brought in freshmen Petar Jovanovic of Montenegro and Benito Sanchez Martinez of Germany as members of the 2022 signing class. We would get to know their games in the fall and make a plan of what we need to do to help them make the leap in their development, Roberts said. It’s a pretty exciting group that we come in. I’m really excited about them and think we’ll have a close-knit team with really good team chemistry. Everyone is here for the right reasons and wants to become pros. For more information about the Bulldog Men’s Tennis Program, visitHailState.comor search for HailStateMT onTwitter,InstagramandFacebook.

