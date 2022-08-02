Sharks announce additional staff for hockey operations

Fitzgerald is entering his first season as Director of Player Personnel and will focus on pro and amateur scouting, including potential top two squads in the NHL Draft and college free agents. Prior to that, he spent 16 seasons with the Boston Bruins, joining the franchise in 2006. He has held various positions including Chief College Scout, Director of Amateur Scouting, Scouting Coordinator and Scout. He also worked with the Columbus Blue Jackets as a scout from 1999-2006. His brother Tom is the current general manager of the New Jersey Devils.

Holy, entering his first year as an assistant general manager, will oversee the analytics department, personnel budget and contracts. He will be the liaison between the Sharks Hockey Operations and Business departments along with NHL planning for the team. He has primarily held various roles in media relations and public relations with the Dallas Stars, Sharks and Cleveland Barons. He was the Stars Vice President, Communications and Broadcasting from 2013-2022, and was the Sharks Media Relations Manager from 2005-2013. In his role as VP with the Stars, he led the organization’s hockey communications, corporate communications and player relations efforts, and served as the organization’s spokesperson for all news. Holy also helped earn six separate Dick Dillman Awards, including four consecutive seasons with San Jose from 2007-10, which are presented annually by the Professional Hockey Writer’s Association to honor the work of the NHL’s best public relations team .

As the team’s head of player development, senior advisor, Marchant will oversee the player development department. Prior to that, he spent 11 seasons for the Anaheim Ducks organization as Director of Player Personnel (2021-22) and Director of Player Development (2011-21), overseeing Anaheim’s prospects and their development in professional hockey. As a player, he amassed 1,195 career NHL games with the New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Columbus Blue Jackets, and Ducks, scoring 498 points (186 goals, 312 assists). He won his first Stanley Cup with the Ducks in 2007, playing in 11 games and racking up three assists. Originally selected by the Rangers in the 1993 NHL draft (7th round, 164th overall), Marchant withdrew from the NHL on June 29, 2011.

In his role as Director of Amateur Scouting, Morehouse will oversee the Sharks amateur staff and execute the draft. Prior to that, he spent three seasons with the New York Rangers as director of North American Scouting. Prior to his stint with the Rangers, he spent seven seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, served as Assistant Director of Amateur Scouting for three years, and initially joined the club as an amateur scout. As a player, Morehouse played two seasons at St. Thomas University after two years of professional hockey with the Alaska Aces, Cincinnati Cyclones, Greenville Road Warriors (ECHL), and Tulsa Oilers (Central Hockey League). He also appeared at Saint Mary’s University in 2008-09 and played junior hockey in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with the Moncton Wildcats, serving as captain in his final season with the team.

Stewart, in his first season as a pro staff senior advisor, will oversee the Sharks professional staff in North America and Europe. Prior to joining the Sharks, Stewart worked in the Chicago Blackhawks organization in a variety of roles, most previously as an Assistant General Manager. He was also the Director of Player Development (2019-20), Director of Professional Scouting (2012-19), Scout (2008-12), was an Assistant Coach in 2007-08 and the Video Coach in 2006-07. He helped the organization achieve three Stanley Cup Championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015. Before joining the Blackhawks, he was General Manager of ECHL Greenville Grrrwl in 2005-06 and in 2004-05 he was an assistant coach and assistant general manager. As a professional hockey player, Stewart played primarily with Greenville in the ECHL, appearing in 325 games with 157 points (69 goals, 88 assists). In his last season in 2003-04, Stewart was the team captain. He also appeared in an AHL game with the Providence Bruins.