



Bronx, NY – (August 1, 2022) – Fordham head cross country/track & field coach Brian Horowitz announced the addition of Jen St. Jean to the Fordham technical staff. St. Jean is a highly decorated runner, dating back to her time at the University of Massachusetts, where she was a two-time Atlantic 10 All-Conference selection for cross-country skiing and the 1996 Atlantic 10 champion in the 1,000-meter and 4×800 relay. After her time at UMass, she ran for Reebok Boston from 1996 to 1998. She was a silver medalist in the distance medley relay at the 1998 USATF Indoor Nationals, while she was 37e in the United States in the 1,500 meters, finishing just one second off the qualifying standard for the Olympic Trials. Since 2014, St. Jean has been a Masters middle distance runner, where she is one of the top-ranked masters in the 400 to 5,000 meters in the United States and the world. She captured North American gold and a world silver in the 1,500 meters, and currently runs for Central Park Track Club, sponsored by Tracksmith, and holds club records in six different events ranging from the 600 meters to the two miles. Additionally, she set the 2022 U.S. record 45+ 4×400 relay. As a coach, St. Jean has been a private coach since 2014 and also an assistant coach for the Westchester Track Club from 2015-17. Most recently, she coached as an assistant at Greenwich High School in Connecticut, where her runners held multiple national qualifications and school records. As a private coach, she provided coaching and advisory services to athletes on training from the 400 meters to Ultra Marathons. St. Jean holds USATF Level 2 Track & Field certification, as well as certification as a USATF Sports Science and Cross Country Specialist. St. Jean graduated from the University of Massachusetts in 1996 with a degree in exercise science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://fordhamsports.com/news/2022/8/1/womens-track-and-field-jen-st-jean-joins-track-field-coaching-staff.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos