Sports
Bradford Cricket Club needs a pitch to play on
The Bradford Cricket Club is looking for a more permanent home in the city, to play more of the game they love.
Currently, the team travels out of town to play against other teams such as Orillia, Toronto and Markham, which already have cricket grounds.
The city of Bradford West Gwillimbury has plans to eventually build its own cricket ground, but not for another five years.
“It’s too far away now, we need to see if we can move it,” said Deputy Mayor James Leduc.
Cricket is usually played on a grassy oval or circular field, with a 22-meter field in the center that is flat with shorter, thinned grass, soil or concrete.
Over the weekend, the team staged its first game against Alliston at Henderson Park, on a makeshift field in the middle of a football field. Team captain Ankit Patel said it took the team about three days to prepare the field for Saturday’s game and flatten the grass for play.
“It’s hard to maintain because the grass keeps growing,” Patel says.
For now, the team wants to have a temporary pitch constructed until the city’s cricket ground is constructed in five years.
Leduc and councilors Raj Sandhu and Gary Lamb, who were all in attendance at the team’s post-game celebrations Sunday night, agreed to put forward a motion on Tuesday for a temporary pitch at the council table.
“It’s about time,” Lamb told the group, noting that he’s seen cricket fields in many surrounding communities.
He suggested that the city use the leftover money from previous city projects to make it happen.
“I think we can probably look at $15,000 – $20,000 for a good pitch,” Lamb said.
“It’s well within our means to spend that little bit, we do have some extra money,” Leduc added. “If we can do it for that kind of money, why not do it?”
Sandhu assured the group that an official field would be built as part of the city’s future plan, and this would be a temporary solution.
“We recognized five or six years ago that cricket will be one of the sports that will be housed here as the face of the municipality changes,” Sandhu said. “We will always support what our community needs.”
The players’ group was happy with the support of the council members.
The Bradford Cricket Club was founded a few years ago and has since grown to 60 adult male members ranging in age from 18 to 60. Their season starts in mid-May and lasts until the end of September.
“Now we have so many players,” said Patel, who hopes to expand the group even further with women’s and children’s leagues.
The Bradford Cricket Team won their game against Alliston on Saturday and are currently tied 1-1 in their five-game tournament.
The team is always accepting new players and is currently seeking sponsorship.
Anyone interested in sponsorship or membership can contact the team directly via email at [email protected]
Sources
2/ https://www.bradfordtoday.ca/local-news/bradford-cricket-club-needs-a-pitch-to-play-on-5645274
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Xi Jinping calls for using United Work Front to militarize overseas Chinese August 1, 2022
- War in Ukraine: Grain ships leave Odesa for first time since Russian blockade August 1, 2022
- Batman Actor Michael Keaton Hasn’t Watched DC or Marvel Movies August 1, 2022
- Steindorf named to FCS Punter of the Year Preseason Watch List August 1, 2022
- Ernst Works is committed to modernizing its technology acquisition… August 1, 2022