Bradford Cricket Club needs a pitch to play on

The Bradford Cricket Club is looking for a more permanent home in the city, to play more of the game they love.

Currently, the team travels out of town to play against other teams such as Orillia, Toronto and Markham, which already have cricket grounds.

The city of Bradford West Gwillimbury has plans to eventually build its own cricket ground, but not for another five years.

“It’s too far away now, we need to see if we can move it,” said Deputy Mayor James Leduc.

Cricket is usually played on a grassy oval or circular field, with a 22-meter field in the center that is flat with shorter, thinned grass, soil or concrete.

Over the weekend, the team staged its first game against Alliston at Henderson Park, on a makeshift field in the middle of a football field. Team captain Ankit Patel said it took the team about three days to prepare the field for Saturday’s game and flatten the grass for play.

“It’s hard to maintain because the grass keeps growing,” Patel says.

For now, the team wants to have a temporary pitch constructed until the city’s cricket ground is constructed in five years.

Leduc and councilors Raj Sandhu and Gary Lamb, who were all in attendance at the team’s post-game celebrations Sunday night, agreed to put forward a motion on Tuesday for a temporary pitch at the council table.

“It’s about time,” Lamb told the group, noting that he’s seen cricket fields in many surrounding communities.

He suggested that the city use the leftover money from previous city projects to make it happen.

“I think we can probably look at $15,000 – $20,000 for a good pitch,” Lamb said.

“It’s well within our means to spend that little bit, we do have some extra money,” Leduc added. “If we can do it for that kind of money, why not do it?”

Sandhu assured the group that an official field would be built as part of the city’s future plan, and this would be a temporary solution.

“We recognized five or six years ago that cricket will be one of the sports that will be housed here as the face of the municipality changes,” Sandhu said. “We will always support what our community needs.”

The players’ group was happy with the support of the council members.

The Bradford Cricket Club was founded a few years ago and has since grown to 60 adult male members ranging in age from 18 to 60. Their season starts in mid-May and lasts until the end of September.

“Now we have so many players,” said Patel, who hopes to expand the group even further with women’s and children’s leagues.

The Bradford Cricket Team won their game against Alliston on Saturday and are currently tied 1-1 in their five-game tournament.

The team is always accepting new players and is currently seeking sponsorship.

Anyone interested in sponsorship or membership can contact the team directly via email at [email protected]