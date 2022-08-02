Commonwealth Games: Singapore advances to men’s table tennis team final after beating England





SINGAPORE: The Singapore men’s table tennis team secured their place in the final and secured themselves a Commonwealth Games medal after beating England 3-2 in Birmingham on Monday (Aug 1 local time). Against highly experienced opponents, the young Singapore trio of Izaac Quek (16), Koen Pang (20) and Clarence Chew (26) showed nerves of steel to take the win. Quek and Pang together secured an early lead over Singapore when they upset Sam Walker and Liam Pitchford 11-9, 11-7, 11-7. But the world No. 74, Paul Drinkhall, would even the proceedings when he defeated the world ranking 133 Chew 3-1 (11-8, 9-11, 11-4, 12-10). Pang, who was super in the opener, then stunned world No. 20 Pitchford to put Singapore 2-1. The world number 117 won the match 11-7, 9-11, 11-8, 11-9. Once again, it was Drinkhall who came to England’s rescue when he defeated Quek 11-7, 11-5, 11-4. Then it was up to Chew to hold his nerve to beat Walker 3-1 (11-6, 11-5, 7-11,11-7). Singapore will face India or Nigeria in the final. At the last edition of the Games, Singapore lost the bronze medal playoff match against England 0-3. Earlier in the day, Singapore took gold from the women’s table tennis team after beating Malaysia 3-0 in the final. The win was Singapore’s first gold medal of the 2022 Games and means the team recaptured the gold medal that evaded them in 2018 when they were defeated by India in the final. Watch Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games LIVE on meWATCH. Sign up now atwww.mewatch.sg/cwg2022and take action with Mediacorp. Or watch highlights onMediacorp Entertainment on YouTube.

