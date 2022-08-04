Sports
Maryland footballs’ offensive line is ready to take the next step
Our Maryland football position previews continue on the offensive side of the ball. We previewed wide receivers, quarterbacks and running backs. Next up is the attack line.
While not the most acclaimed or celebrated position group, the offensive line is arguably the most important to Terps’ success this season.
Head coach Mike Locksley said it is the football team’s most improved unit and he expects them to make a huge leap forward.
The reason for optimism is based on the fact that this group has a wealth of experience playing together and with their quarterback, Taulia Tagovailoa. All five starters from a year ago returned to Maryland and are expected to take a step forward this season. Locksley and offensive line coach Brian Braswell have also had success recruiting offensive linemen, posing well for the depth of a group that sorely missed last season.
The Marylands attack is expected to be common this season. How dominant the attack is may very well have to do with the play of the big men leading the way.
Marylands Offensive Line Depth 2022
|Player
|Year
|Height
|Weight
|Spencer Anderson
|Senior
|6’5″
|320 pounds
|Johari Branch
|Senior
|6’3″
|330 pounds
|Jaelyn Duncan
|Senior
|6’6″
|320 pounds
|Amelio Morano
|Senior
|6’5″
|310 pounds
|Marcus Finger
|Junior
|6’6″
|315 pounds
|Mason Lunsford
|Junior
|6’7″
|305 pounds
|Aric Harris
|Junior
|6’2″
|310 pounds
|Kristopher Love
|sophomore
|6’3″
|315 pounds
|Sean Wilkins
|sophomore
|6’4″
|310 pounds
|Conor Fagan
|sophomore
|6’8″
|285 pounds
|Bruno Onwuazor
|sophomore
|6’10”
|310 pounds
|Delmar Glaze
|sophomore
|6’5″
|305 pounds
|Ja’khi Green
|sophomore
|6’5″
|310 pounds
|Maximus McCree
|sophomore
|6’6″
|285 pounds
|Andre Roye Jr.
|freshman
|6’6″
|320 pounds
|Ja’Kavion Nonar
|freshman
|6’7″
|280 pounds
|Coltin Deery
|freshman
|6’4″
|295 pounds
|Keon Kindred
|freshman
|6’5″
|281 pounds
|Clayton Allen
|freshman
|6’5″
|325 pounds
|Tommy Varhall
|freshman
|6’8″
|315 pounds
|Kyle Long
|freshman
|6’5″
|325 pounds
Group continuity
As mentioned, Maryland is returning all five starters to the offensive unit from a year ago. The continuity is huge for Terps’ success in the trenches and for the chemistry between the five men up front and the quarterback they’re protecting.
Last year there were frequent breakdowns in the group that left defenders under scrutiny and Tagovailoa struggled for his life. Even more often, there were premature false starts or holding penalties that made the offense more difficult. Whether in a third-and-short situation or in the red zone, self-inflicted wounds were a common theme for the offensive line.
The Terps made the second most penalties in the Big Ten last season. While not all of those were on the offensive line, a large part of them was, and it led to Maryland posting the third worst red zone foul in the conference.
I think competition and focus on every game will help with those pre-snap penalties because we didn’t this year, Braswell said.
With a year together, the unit is expected to take a leap and start playing as such: one unit. With a strong offensive line, it will make Tagovailoa’s life remarkably easier and give his star receivers more time to create separation. While more often than not the offensive line scheme favors the passing game, it will open up the attack even more as the group improves as run blockers. The running backs, a fairly inexperienced position group, will be more comfortable with steady blocking.
Evaluating the guys up front
The offensive line talent for Maryland football kicks off with his fiercest blocker in red shirt senior Spencer Anderson. Anderson had a phenomenal junior campaign that earned him buzz in college football and with NFL scouts. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention and earned an 86.6 pass-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus, the highest grade of an offensive lineman in the Big Ten.
Part of what makes Anderson so special is his versatility. He started nine games last season at the right and four at the center. Its interchangeability makes it much easier for the rest of the group to find their way around.
He can play all five positions, Braswell said in March. We finally have a little depth at the tackle position, depth at the guard position and depth in the middle so we would find the perfect spot for him.
The next man on the right of the line is senior Johari Branch, who was on right watch in 2021. He started in every game last season, including against Kent State in September, when the entire Marylands line was awarded Pro Football Focuss Offensive Line of the Week. While Branch mainly played the right-wing last year, he is also an able center and will likely be used in that role throughout the season.
On the left tackle is redshirt senior Jaelyn Duncan, who earned All-Big Ten honorable mentions in both 2020 and 2021. Duncan is a formidable force and carries a huge responsibility as Tagovailoas blindside protection.
The next step for him this year is his consistency and I think if he does that you will get everything Baswell wants to say about Duncan.
Rounding out the left guard position is red shirt junior Mason Lunsford, who started all 13 games last season.
The last projected starter is Delmar Glaze, who started the last six games of the season for the Terps in numerous places. Glaze achieved the fourth-highest pass-blocking rate in the Big Ten last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Not only are all five starters returning, but they all have at least two seasons of experience under their belt and have been with Tagovailoa since he came to College Park in 2020. The Terps are hoping that cohesion will pay off for the attack this season. .
Behind the starter unit is a depth lift that will pay off the Terps. Maryland struggled to find depth in the offensive line room last season, which proved to be a problem. This year, however, a lot of reserves that will play a role. Some of those guys are veterans like junior Aric Harris and redshirt senior Amelio Moran, along with younger players like sophomore Maximus McCree and freshman Andre Roye Jr.
Sources
2/ https://www.testudotimes.com/2022/8/3/23282548/maryland-footballs-offensive-line-is-ready-to-take-the-next-step-baswell-locksley-anderson-duncan
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
