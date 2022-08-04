Hextall makes the right decision

It’s tempting to criticize the Pittsburgh Penguins for their reluctance to be full participants in an upcoming prospects tournament, a staple of the franchise’s preseason schedule for more than a decade.

Those events were an annual reminder of the approaching hockey season and an early opportunity to assess the progress — and potential — of younger players on the organizational depth chart.

They gave prospects a chance to make a favorable impression on management — some members of whom had never seen them play in person — and free agents filling the roster a chance to earn an invitation to a training camp, the first. step towards obtaining a minor – competition contract.

Since a number of such tournaments are contested across the continent, there are clearly many franchises that see benefits in participating.

But that doesn’t mean that GMs, including Ron Hextall, who tend to skip them, don’t have valid reasons. Perhaps even more captivating than those who do participate, be it in San Jose, Traverse City, Michigan, Buffalo or any of the other places.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, it should be noted, will be one of six clubs represented at the event to be held September 15-19 at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, albeit the only one of the group that will not be fully involved. to be.

A person familiar with the situation said it was clear from the moment the topic was first raised that Hextall was willing to participate in the tournament – with prospects from Buffalo, Boston, Ottawa, Montreal and New Jersey – but only on a limited basis.

Such an unusual situation seems difficult to cope with, assuming the other clubs involved were inclined (if not expected or forced) to make a full commitment, but an obvious (and unspecified) scheduling complication made Penguins’ match against Bruins prospects on September 17.

(The trip to Buffalo falls in the middle of the Penguins’ rookie camp, which will be held September 15-20 at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex and will be a precursor to the regular training camp.)

So the Penguins will have the low involvement they were looking for, while the other five teams will be able to play the full complement of three games.

At least two factors contribute to Hextall’s reluctance to send a team for the full tournament.

He has long believed that young players are better served by participating in things like controlled scrimmages, which are more conducive to instruction on the ice, than tournament games.

Hextall is also believed to be concerned about the possibility of players getting injured in essentially pointless matches, which has happened to a few Pittsburgh Penguins prospects over the years.

One of the most serious and unfortunate injuries occurred during the 2010 tournament at the John Labatt Center in London, Ontario, when promising prospects for the defense Alex Grant had his wrist broken on a vicious blow by Ottawa’s David Dziurzynski.

Grant, who also suffered whiplash injury and was hospitalized overnight, missed most of the season that followed.

He remained in the organization until 2013, when he was traded to Anaheim for Harry Zolnierczyk, but never appeared in a game with the parent club and appeared in only two NHL games with the Ducks.

Grant later got five more with Arizona, where he signed as a free agent in 2015.

There’s no way of knowing with absolute certainty how that wrist injury would have changed his career path, of course, but there’s no question that he never came close to the potential he seemed to have before he was injured.

However, it is safe to assume that the impact of his injury lasted long after everything his teammates had done during that tournament was forgotten.

Injuries are of course part of the game. But subjecting players to it when it’s not necessary doesn’t seem like a good business plan.

Especially for a franchise whose top-shelf prospects, including Owen Pickering in the first round of 2022, could potentially travel to a tournament on a tandem bike.