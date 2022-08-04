Cowboys signing Anthony Barr: Former Vikings Pro Bowl LB went to Dallas on a 1-year deal





Anthony Barr had a choice of two teams to choose from, but in the end the four-time Pro Bowl linebacker agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced. Barr, who reportedly got interest from the Washington Commanders this offseason, was deciding between the Cowboys and the Denver Broncos, according to NFL Media. The Cowboys get a player who was one of the NFL’s best linebackers not long ago. He was a Pro Bowler every year from 2015-18 as a member of the Minnesota Vikings. However, injuries have limited Barr’s availability for the past two seasons. He played in just two games in 2020 and was on the pitch for 11 games in 2021. Like the Commanders, the Cowboys would also be part of the teams that showed interest in Barr during the off-season. The Cowboys’ desire to add to their linebacker corps hasn’t been much of a secret, especially after the release of former second-round voter Jaylon Smith last fall. The Cowboys selected three linebackers in this year’s draft, including Sam Williams, a second-round roster of Ole Miss. Barr brings a veteran presence to a linebacker room with current Leighton Vander Esch and reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons. Last season, the Dallas linebackers helped the defense finish seventh in the NFL in scoring and third in efficiency. The Cowboys are looking to improve in both passing and running defense as they were 20th and 16th in the NFL in both divisions, respectively.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/cowboys-signing-anthony-barr-former-vikings-pro-bowl-lb-headed-to-dallas-on-1-year-deal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos