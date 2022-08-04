What if the broadcast of the IPL cricket match is broadcast for free?

Last week, a report from the broadcasting industry regulator, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), said private direct-to-home (DTH) businesses lost 1.6 million paid active subscribers in the March quarter. The total number of active subscribers decreased from 68.52 million in December 2021 to 66.92 million in March 2022. Trai had similarly recorded a loss in paid DTH subscribers for December 2021. Disney Star in India, who paid a significant amount 23,575 crore for the cricket Indian Premier League TV broadcasting rights.

So far, Disney Star, which had the consolidated IPL media rights for the past five years, had only made the property available to paying TV subscribers. But the dwindling pay-TV universe could pose a new problem for the company, which had already suffered from reduced viewership of the cricket tournament earlier this year.

In addition, it has to compete with Reliance Industries-backed Viacom18 that won the digital streaming rights, which media experts say will push IPL on the Jio app.

In fact, the competition Disney Star nearly rattled when a release of Viacom18 a day after the IPL media rights auctions ended in mid-June, saying: With these IPL rights, Viacom18 will be able to bring India’s biggest sporting event to every nook and corner of the country. It will make IPL available to every Indian in every part of India, including the 60 million FreeDish homes that are unable to access this popular content today.”

Since DD FreeDish homes are basically TV households, representatives from Viacom18 quickly made it clear that the company plans to bring IPL to every home via streaming.

Certainly, DD FreeDish, the free-to-air direct-to-home platform of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati that offers nearly 200 TV channels for free to consumers, has become a force to be reckoned with.

Earlier this year, top channels withdrew their Hindi entertainment channels from the platform as FreeDish grew in popularity and impacted their pay TV revenues and annoyed the paid DTH and cable TV companies that distribute their channels.

Still, IPL on FreeDish could be an idea Disney Star could explore. The importance of DD FreeDish is evidenced by the buzz that Disney Star, Sony, Viacom and Zee may be bringing their TV channels back onto the platform, as they saw much of their ad revenue disappear overnight. Collectively, the broadcasters made more than 1,200 crore in ads from FreeDish, though a leading broadcaster claimed its single channel ad revenue on the platform was 900 million euros per year.

The potential of FreeDish has enticed Goldmine Telefilms to launch four entertainment channels, while Shemaroo Entertainment has set up two channels since 2020.

While the number of 60 million FreeDish homes may be an exaggeration, the platform is expected to reach 50 million homes by 2025, according to a Ficci-EY report released in March this year.

Will FreeDish be a viable option for expensive cricket ownership? Well, it could gain access to a large number of viewers and advertisements by being on the platform. Still, it could confuse pay-TV platforms both cable and DTH and their subscribers.

Manish Shah, Director, Goldmine Telefims does not think IPL will become free-to-air as this will affect its subscription revenue. But he praises FreeDish’s reach, which attracts advertisers who monitor consumption growth in these markets.

TV penetration in places like UP and Bihar is still low at 52%. There is room for growth that I believe will come from FreeDish and not from pay TV,” Shah said. Disney Star can also take solace in the fact that TV ad spend is expected to grow at a healthy double-digit rate. , according to a Dentsu ad forecast report.

Still others warn that the FreeDish consumer is not exposed to IPL, as this has been the prerogative of the pay TV subscriber for all these years.

IPL will have to be marketed and built for this target group, which would require investments. Putting IPL on FreeDish is a strategic decision that the broadcaster has to make based on different permutations and combinations,” said an expert in the broadcast industry. It is clear that the advantage must outweigh the disadvantage of the move.

Shuchi Bansal is Mints' media, marketing and advertising editor.

