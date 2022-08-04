What are the top five questions for Auburn football in 2022?

Bryan Harsin scanned the crowd into the College Football Hall of Fame last month and decided to address the gorilla in the room.

After a tumultuous off-season that saw him emerge unscathed from a university inquiry that cast doubt on his future at Auburn, Harsin planted his flag at SEC Media Days. Much has not gone to plan since Harsin took over as head coach of the Tigers nearly 20 months ago, but he believed the investigation he described as uncomfortable, groundless and above all unsuccessful strengthened his program heading into Year 2.

Read more Maroon football: Six Auburn Players Join Preseason Waiting Lists for National Awards

A-List No. 15: Auburn Makes Bradyn Joiner a Monster in the Attack Line

Where Auburn can turn for a quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class

There was a silver lining to all of this, Harsin said. It has united our football team.

Year 2 kicks off in earnest this week, as Auburn players report for Fall Camp Thursday, with the first day of practice set for Friday. Preparations for the 2022 season are about to get into full swing, with Auburn’s season opener against Mercer at Jordan-Hare Stadium now exactly a month away.

As Auburn gears up for the start of fall camp, and what should be an eventful four weeks leading up to the season, let’s take a look at five looming questions for the Tigers heading into Harsins’ second year:

1. Who will be Auburn’s new starting quarterback?

The biggest question on the field for Auburn this season revolves around the battle for position in the most important spot on the field: quarterback. The Bo Nix era is over, as Auburn’s legacy was transferred to Oregon in December after three seasons as starting quarterback for the Tigers. Now it’s time for a new quarterback to take on the mantle of QB1, as Auburns takes off-season league wages to fall camp.

Harsin and Offensive Coordinator Eric Keisau get a chance to hand-pick their next quarterback. After inheriting Nix a year ago, Harsin has revamped the quarterback room staff, and Auburn now has four quarterbacks all recruited by Harsinformer LSU transfer TJ Finley, who started the final three games of 2021; Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada; Oregon transfer Robby Ashford and four-star freshman Holden Geriner.

Finley has the most experience in this attack as he enters his second season at Auburn and Harsin, but he should show improvements from his uneven season in 2021 as a part-time starter. Calzada has the most experience in the room, starting 10 games for the Aggies last year (including a career best performance in a win against Alabama), and is coming out of a spring where he was limited due to an injury from his non-shoulder throw. . Ashford lacks any in-game college experience, but he flashed in the spring and took home the A-Day Offensive MVP honors. Geriner is young and will likely take time to develop, but the early enrollee has all the traits Harsin likes from a quarterback perspective.

Much of the summer buzz has been around Calzada as he has made a full recovery from his injury, but the coming weeks will determine who the team’s best option is as quarterback. Harsin has not set a strict timetable for naming a starter, but expects a decision by the end of the month as focus shifts from installation to opening week preparations.

2. Can Auburn get immediate production on his transfers again?

Auburn saw several transfers make an immediate impact last season, with edge Eku Leota, defensive lineman Marcus Harris, wide receiver Demetris Robertson and defensive backs Donovan Kaufman and Bydarrius Knighten all playing key roles in 2021. Auburn hit hard again this offseason. , bringing in nine transfers to the herd, five of which are on campus for spring training.

Transfers to the program include quarterback Calzada and Ashford, defensive tackle Jayson Jones, cornerback DJ James, linebacker Eugene Asanta, receivers Koy Moore and Dazalin Worsham, safety Craig McDonald and edge defender Marcus Bragg. In addition to the quarterback position, keep an eye out for Moore, an LSU transfer and former four-star prospect who has garnered a lot of acclaim in recent weeks, as well as Jones, McDonald and James as guys who could immediately impress this team.

3. How much improvement can the attack line make?

Auburn’s offensive line has been reviled in recent years, partly due to unsuccessful recruitment to the position and partly due to some development questions (along with several coaching changes to the position over the years).

The Tigers offensive line has some reason for optimism this fall, however. Auburn returns eight seniors down the line, including four super seniors who chose to take advantage of the NCAA’s free year. Among those super seniors are veteran starter Nick Brahms in the middle, Brandon Council on duty and Austin Troxell (who should be competing for the right tackle spot alongside fellow super senior Alec Jackson). The Tigers also return a third-year starter as right guard in red shirt junior Keiondre Jones, as well as a senior left tackle in Kilian Zierer, who could be the group’s breakthrough this season.

In addition to all that returning experience, offensive line coach Will Friend is back for a second season, providing welcome continuity in the room. The group has grown stronger, bigger and moves better, according to Harsin, who expects the offensive line to take a collective step forward this season. How big of a step forward that group takes will help determine how much better Auburns attack can be this season, as the Tigers look to put the spotlight on Tank Bigsby’s backtracking and use him as the foundation of the system as they develop a new one. starter at quarterback.

4. Will Auburn be able to make the most of a low-cost opening trajectory?

Auburn opens the season with five consecutive home games and won’t head out against defending champions Georgia until October 8. During that opening five-game stretch, the Tigers will host Mercer and San Diego State for a non-conference game with Penn State. Then they open the SEC game with home games against Missouri (Sept. 24) and LSU (Oct. 1).

All five of those games are up for grabs, with a few chances for Auburn to make some noise against the likes of Penn State and LSU. After ending last season with a five-game loss streak, which led to the programs losing a record for the first time since 2012, the Tigers have a chance to build some positive momentum before reaching the meat of their schedule. It will be a chance to wash away the bad taste left in their mouths last year, as well as a chance to turn some on-field results into opportunities to progress off the field (ie recruiting).

Hopefully they had success during those five games, Harsin said. We’re getting into the back half of the season, it doesn’t really matter who you play against, you get into that half of the season, that stretch there, that’s the one that really determines, especially in November, who gets a chance to play be in those playoff games, who has the chance to play for championships.

Harsins’ message to recruits this summer was to see what’s happening on the pitch. The Tigers will have their chance to make that happen early on.

5. Will Bryan Harsins pay off on its own?

Harsin made it clear in February that he would not go down without a fight. The embattled coach took a tough approach to the university’s investigation, adamantly defending himself and sticking to his guns throughout the process. Coming out of that cloud rejuvenated, he was eager to prove he was the right choice for Auburn and that he can win at SEC level after spending most of his career at Boise State.

Entering Year 2, while the pressure is still high, Harsin has adapted his coaching staff and roster. His Offensive and Defensive Coordinators Kiesau and Jeff Schmedding both previously worked for him in those roles at Boise State. He has a quarterback room full of guys he personally recruited, and the rest of the roster seems to have adopted his vision.

Harsin has bet on himself after a tumultuous first year plus on the Plains, and this season will determine whether that bet will pay off. Outside expectations for Auburn are not high this year; the Tigers were picked to finish last in the SEC West, and the over/under for the teams who won in total was set at 5.5 by some sportsbooks, but Harsin isn’t worried about what people outside the building you might think. He wants to do this right and do it his way. Hell has to be if he wants to avoid another turbulent outdoor season.

Tom Green is an Auburn beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @Tomas_Verde.