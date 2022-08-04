Tennis ace Carnavos finds success in pickleball – The Daily Gazette

Tennis may still be her first love, but Judy Carnavos has a serious new crush.

Born in East Greenbush and a retired teacher in Guilderland’s central school district, Carnavos has long been one of the top women’s doubles players in the Capital Region tennis community. Today, however, instead of throwing her tennis gear in the car when she goes to the tennis court, she would opt for a different racket sport.

Like so many others who have played tennis for much of their lives, Carnavos started the game of pickleball, and she really loves it.

I retired in 2016, and when I traveled to Florida that first year, I couldn’t find any tennis players of my level, Carnavos said. The place I stayed had a lot of pickleball players, so I grabbed a racket and started playing. I was instantly hooked.

Carnavos says there’s a lot to like about pickleball.

I like the social aspect of it, and you can have a lot of fun playing with people at all levels, she said. That way it’s not like tennis. I hosted a bunch of women, about 14 or 15 of us, and we play every Wednesday at East Side Rec in Saratoga Springs. We’re doing a round-robin thing, and we’ve got women who are really strong and some who might be in the middle, lower level. But we still have very good games. Every time we step on the pitch, we have a great match.

Earlier this summer, a native of Schenectady, Carnavos teamed up with Betty Bellinger of Saratoga Springs to win a gold medal in the Empire State Games Pickleball Tournament, in the age group of 60 to 64.

We had a lot of fun, and the people who play pickleball are phenomenal, she said. It’s very competitive, but still a lot of fun. The age range of women I play with is usually mid 50’s to mid 60’s, and in Florida many of them are retired teachers. There aren’t really that many places to play here. We have to go all the way to Saratoga, and I know a really good pickleball player who travels all the way to Queensbury to play.

Although Carnavos loves her new sport, she hasn’t given up on her tennis game.

Typically, I play pickleball about three times a week and tennis once or twice a week, she said. I’ve been playing both for a while now, and there are other people who play both as well.

Three decades ago, when many competitive tennis tournaments were still held in the Capital Region, Carnavos played with and against some of the best, including Sue MacDonald, Sue Keegan, Ginger Winkler and Nancy Angle. Today, like most other players, her tennis consists mostly of USTA competition in the age range 55 and older with the 8.0 doubles skill level. And while she helped restart the Pro League last year, bringing together the best players in the area as a team, she doesn’t feel quite comfortable playing against 20-year-old college players.

It was great to get the Pro League going again because it was a lot of fun and very big in the 1980s when I played in it, she said. But I’ve had some injuries and I just don’t feel like I’m strong enough to play regularly.

While the new Pro League was able to get off the ground successfully, the COVID-19 pandemic did make it difficult.

We played three games at Central Park and three at Colonie Country Club, but were still catching up on games that were canceled due to COVID issues, she said. It made things quite stressful for the team captains to plan things. Once we are done with this season, we would meet with the captains and discuss things to see if we want an indoor season or not.

If she’s not worried about keeping the Pro League going or playing tennis herself, Carnavos will be on a pickleball court somewhere. Of course, right now, during the off-season, that usually means playing on a tennis court and sometimes having to be a little creative.

Hopefully the pickleball lines are on the tennis court, but you should lower the middle strap if you can, because the net should be just a little lower in pickleball than in tennis, she said. We have learned that if we put all our bags on the side of the net to weigh it down, the height of the net is about right.

STADIUM COURT MEMORIES

Here’s your tennis trivia question of the day. When the first round started in the 1987 OTB Open on the brand new Stadium Court, who were the first two fighters?

If you said Frenchman Eric Winogradsky and Canadian Stephane Bonneau, wow! You know your stuff. It’s hard to believe that was 35 years ago and by the way – if anyone is wondering, Winogradsky, number 89 in the world, beat Bonneau, ranked 109th, 6-3, 6-3.

I went to Central Park earlier this week to see what was left of the Stadium Court and I probably should have visited the place last week. It’s as good as gone. The court has been excavated, the bleachers and press box are gone, and only one of the rusty iron gates that led fans to their seats remains.

There is a sense of sadness as you walk through the property, but it is probably more about getting old than anything else. Sure, it’s nice to have world-class tennis near you, and the Stadium Court was good for that, but it wasn’t for much else. My own circle of tennis friends soon realized that playing a match on the Stadium Court yourself wasn’t much fun because you had to walk to the stands every two minutes to pick up a ball and that quickly got old. So now it becomes a swimming pool. I’m OK with that, because I still have the memories.

There are four that stand out for me. When Ivan Lendl showed up on Tuesday morning in 1993 to play a 10am match against Frenchman Guillaume Raoux, the stands were filled by 9:45am. Two enterprising souls, who missed their chance at a Stadium Court seat, climbed a tree to snap a photo of the three-time US Open winner. It was the biggest crowd for a tennis match ever in Central Park. Of course, I only have anecdotal evidence to back that up, but in the past three decades, no one has ever questioned that point with me. And Lendl, who seemed more concerned about golfing at the Mohawk Club during his visit to Schenectady, came home with the win. With tournament director Nitty Singh scheduled for all morning games so he could hit the links later in the day, Lendl reached the quarter-finals before losing to eventual champion Thomas Enqvist.

Another memory is that Tim Mayotte came here in 1988, and while he beat Johan Kriek in an entertaining final, the big match was his semi-final victory over 17-year-old Pete Sampras. While Mayotte was one of the top American players for years, Sampras had already been judged. While he may have come to a losing end that day, you could tell he was destined for greatness.

Remembrance No. 3 is reigning Wimbledon champion Michael Stich, who emerged in 1991 and won the OTB final over Spaniard Emilio Sanchez, who had climbed to No. 7 in the world the previous summer. A packed Stadium Court crowd that day saw Stich take a convincing but entertaining win over Sanchez, 6-2, 6-4.

My fourth memory of the Stadium Court goes back to 1990 and the women’s final, when 15-year-old German Anke Huber defeated American Marianne Werdel 6-1, 5-7, 6-4. The men’s final, which was played first on Sunday afternoon, was not memorable, with India’s Ramesh Krishnan easily sending New Zealand’s Kelly Evernden 6-1, 6-1, but Huber and Werdel more than made up for it. I will never forget that at 4-3 in the final set, with Huber about to serve, the two women walked back onto the field after a substitution and were suddenly given an impromptu standing ovation. It was quite a moment.

There are many more, and if you have a special one you’d like to share, drop me an email and tell me all about it. Maybe I’ll share it with my readers.

JUNIORS ON DISPLAY

One thing I love about tennis is that it’s so watchable.

It’s great to watch two 12-year-olds hit the ball back and forth, and it can also be just as fun to witness a mixed doubles game between over-80s.

I remember in the summer of 1977, 12-year-old Jimmy Arias, then the nation’s No. 1 in his age group, came to what was then called the Schenectady Racquet Club and reached the Country Men’s Finals. Liquor Open before losing to Australian Bill Lloyd. I remember hearing how Arias, who came from Grand Island to Niagara Falls, would be at the club on Thursday night for a tournament-preparing batting session, so I went outside to watch. It was unbelievable to watch this skinny little kid Arias never get further than five feet and crush the ball so hard. We couldn’t believe it when he beat our club pro, Dave Taylor, 6-1, 6-3, and were a little disappointed when he dropped the final to Lloyd, a former world-class player who had previously climbed as high as No. 90 on the ATP rankings.

That was indeed a memorable weekend and today the club, now called Sportime Schenectady, also has its share of excellent youth players. I don’t know if they will climb as high as No. 5 in the world like Arias did in April 1984, but they are still quite entertaining to watch.

Later this month on Sportime, August 27-28, the clubs will serve Peter Green as tournament director for the Unity Cup, a team event that brings together some of the best young local players in the area and around the USTA Eastern. Section.

In the 12-and-under division, Mechanicville’s twins Jolie and Easton Chichalk are expected to compete, who are on their way to seventh grade.

Green has also just returned from Kalamazoo, Michigan, where two Sportime members, Zain Choudry and Olivia Dartawan, were competing in a national event. The two residents of Niskayuna competed in the 14-and-under division.

