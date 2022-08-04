Brewers vs. Pirates odds, prediction, line: 2022 MLB picks, Thursday, August 4 best bets by proven model





The Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates will meet on Thursday. NL Central’s rivals go head to head in a matinee matchup at PNC Park. The afternoon tilt is the final of a series of three matches. Milwaukee is slated to start the game with Brandon Woodruff on the mound, with Pittsburgh poised to put Zach Thompson in. The first pitch is at 12:35 p.m. ET in Pittsburgh. Caesars Sportsbook lists Milwaukee as a -250 favorite on the money line, while the Over-Under, or total number of runs Vegas says will be scored, is 7.5 in the last Brewers vs. Pirate odds. Before you got Brewers vs. Pirates makes choices, you need the MLB predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s advanced computer simulation model. The SportsLine projection model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times and goes into week 18 with a 20-14 roll on the top-rated MLB Picks, which brings in nearly $400 for $100 players. This is the same model that put the 2021 Atlanta Braves 10-1 as one of the top three bets to win all last season. Everyone who has followed it has seen profitable results. Now the model has set his sights on Brewers vs Pirates and just locked into his picks and MLB predictions. You can now go to SportsLine to see the model choices. Now here are several MLB Opportunities and bet lines for Brewers vs. pirates: Brewers vs. Pirates Money Line: Brewers -250, Pirates +205

Brewers vs. Pirates over under: 7.5 runs

Brewers vs. Pirates run line: Brewers -1.5

MIL: The Brewers are 24-21 in day games

PIT: The Pirates are 18-26 in day games

Brewers vs. Pirates Picks: View the choices here. Featured game | Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers Why you should support the Brewers Milwaukee has the superior offense in this matchup, and the Brewers will also deploy a first-class starting pitcher on Thursday. Two-time All-Star Brandon Woodruff takes the ball for the Brewers and he has a 3.55 ERA this season. Woodruff averages 11.6 strikeouts and 2.7 walks per nine innings in 2022, racking up a 1.14 whiplash. Opponents have produced a .644 OPS against Woodruff this season, and he’s been excelling lately. Woodruff has a 2.16 ERA in the last nine starts and a 1.46 ERA since the All-Star break. Woodruff is also strong against Pittsburgh, with a 2.86 ERA over four starts against the Pirates in 2022. Milwaukee’s offense is powerful across the board, including a top five in runs scored, and the Brewers are in the top three in the National League this season in home runs, slugging percentage, and OPS. Six players have hit double digits in home runs for the Brewers, and Milwaukee’s lineup balance is impressive. Why you should support the Pirates The Pirates have the home advantage advantage and Pittsburgh has been remarkably better at PNC Park this season. Pittsburgh will field Zach Thompson as its starting pitcher on Thursday, and the 28-year old righthander registered a 3.24 ERA during the 2021 season. Thompson has allowed a .693 OPS to righthanded batters in his career, and he performed at a league average level in two seasons. Milwaukee’s offense also has flaws, including road output that’s worse across the board than what the Brewers have done at home. The Brewers are also in the bottom five of the National League in doubles, triples and strikeout avoidance, with below average numbers in hits and batting average this season. How to choose a Brewers vs. pirates SportsLine’s model leans over the total and it says that one side of the money line has all the value. You can only get the model’s MLB picks from SportsLine. So who will win Brewers vs. pirates? And which side has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Brewers vs. Pirates you have to jump Thursday, all from the model who crushed his MLB picksAnd invent.

