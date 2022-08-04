Take a Cricket Bat and Enter Churches: Eight Things I Learned From My First Tour de France

In the 18th century it was common for young English aristocrats to go on a ‘grand tour’, a long journey through Western Europe, often around Italy. They would spend time looking at antiquity and the art of the Renaissance, teaching themselves about the continent’s supposed ideals.

In the cycling world, a Grand Tour has come to mean something completely different – no, not the successor to Top Gear – the lengthy, extreme tests of a rider’s prowess in the Giro d’Italia, Tour de France and Vuelta a España.

Treating one of these races in its entirety, however, still has a touch of the old grand tour; this year, after the Tour, I spent 28 days in four countries and stayed in 21 different hotels. Someone like Lord Byron probably wouldn’t have thought that a confusing four-week tour of Denmark, France, Belgium and Switzerland would be too much, and it’s doubtful he would ever have chosen to visit cities as varied as Longwy, Tarbes and Sonderborg. It certainly has learned to some extent.

Now that the dust has settled on the Tour — and the Tour de France Femmes — here are eight things I learned from my first Grand Tour. Hopefully not my last.

You won’t see much of the race

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You might imagine that taking part in a cycling race, especially as a journalist with special access, is the best way to see the action. Not so.

When you watch the Tour on television, especially now that the coverage starts from the beginning of the stage, you get to see almost everything that happens, well, as much as the director wants you to see. You see the braking form, the late attacks, the rider having to switch bikes several times.

From the ground it is often difficult to get a grip on what is going on. The same is, of course, true for the fans who line the side of the road to catch a glimpse of their heroes, but some days it’s even worse. You can follow on social media or catch a glimpse on your phone, but it’s not really the same.

On stage 19, from Castelnau-Magnoac to Cahors, there was so much to do from start to finish that I think at the end I saw about 5km of the stage and didn’t see Christophe Laporte running to the finish until much later. If something interesting happened that day, sorry I missed it.

Driving up Alpe d’Huez is hell

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, Alpe d’Huez looks nice, with its party atmosphere, it’s an amphitheater of cycling. Dutch Corner, what a laugh! Some riders even look like they’re enjoying it as they ride up a mountain with beer fans inches away from their faces.

I didn’t enjoy it. This is not because I hate fun, contrary to popular belief, but because I had to drive it in a heavily loaded Ford Mondeo diesel estate. Even about four hours before the riders were due to cycle, it was absolutely bedlam in the famous 21 turns, which made my life hell.

I don’t have a car, so at home I don’t usually drive away from racing, I just cycle. This means I’m not really used to driving, and certainly not a manual transmission car on French roads. You drive a lot during a three-week race; I probably covered about a thousand miles, but the low point was definitely the Alpe.

It was already a difficult prospect, as Alpe d’Huez is 13.9 km long at 8%, but when you add in the tens of thousands of people, many of whom may have had a few drinks, it’s a nightmare. Especially since you’re trying not to accidentally hit someone or knock one of the many cyclists off the bike (it’s a bad look for a cycling journalist).

The road was closed to everyone except those with accreditations, and yet it was terrible, with people cycling downhill, uphill, blind turns thanks to the sheer number of fans, and a complete lack of spatial awareness in everyone.

I’ve only stopped three times. I hated it.

Always visit the church

Credit: Adam Becket

I like ecclesiastical architecture. There, I said it. With the vast array of styles in the four countries the Tour visited, there was always something to be interested in, from the Cathedral of Saint-Étienne to an abbey in Saint-Maurice.

However, this isn’t just a call to people to visit the chapels of Western Europe, it’s a broader point to make the most of the strange places I visit thanks to cycling. Visit the Briançon citadel, take a trip to Lake Geneva, make sure to take in the light show in Metz. Easy.

You can get to towns and cities you wouldn’t normally visit, so why not try and see the best of Bergen or Odense in the half hour you may have of an evening?

For the record, the best churches were probably the rock-cut ones at Rocamadour.

Have a cricket bat

Credit: Adam Becket

I might have looked like the craziest Englishman in the world with a cricket bat across France, but it was worth it. In the brief moments of downtime you get on the Tour, why not a quick game of cricket.

The bat came out in Rodez, in Saint-Maurice, in Saint-Étienne. The highlight, however, was in Carcassonne, where a semi-organized match took place between journalists and members of the EF Education-EasyPost team. Even the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl press officer came in for a few blows and was promptly injured.

One of their EF mechanics, JJ, was so good we had to wait for him to come out. I’m not sure what the locals thought about us using a petanque court for better sport, but The Dust Bowl of Carcassonne was certainly one of the most picturesque grounds in the world. On to next year.

Definitely go on the motorbike

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the best stages, for me anyway, was stage 13 from Bourg d’Oisans to Saint-Etienne, which I spent on the back of a racing bike. It was a great privilege to see the race up close, even if it meant dealing with the horrors of France’s traffic-calming measures at 100 km/h.

It was great to be part of the Tour’s caravan, and I ended up waving to random Frenchmen so much that I felt like royalty. Good for the ego.

Take every chance you can for culture

Credit: Adam Becket

Part of visiting other countries is soaking up the culture and making the most of your time abroad. This is one of the undisputed parts of that 17th Grand Tour culture, using travel to educate yourself.

Before the start of phase one, I visited Denmark’s national gallery, the SMK. In addition to providing cover from the rain on one day of the entire Tour to suffer from, it was the perfect opportunity to improve myself. Things like this help me think, help me write, so why not?

It’s not just art galleries though, it also takes advantage of the opportunities to peek into the places you stay – Lausanne’s odd music festival was a highlight. However, this relies on not staying out of town on a highway, as has happened a few times.

Eat when you can, especially in France

Credit: Adam Becket

Covering the Tour de France does not lend itself well to the meals. You may get a chance to cram some pastries for breakfast, but it’s normally a long wait to get to the complimentary buffet in the press room – if there is one. Evenings can be even trickier as you might not be fit for dinner somewhere until quite late, which isn’t convenient in a France where food after 9pm is frowned upon.

However, we’ve been pretty lucky for most of this year’s race – with a little planning and a little luck you can do quite well. But whether news and news editor Vern, who suffered an undercooked sausage on stage 18, would agree with me, I’m not so sure.

I did eat a lot of pizza.

It’s a huge effort for everyone

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Riding the Tour de France is of course a dream, a very happy experience, but it is just exhausting. Forget the riders for a moment, it’s ridiculously hard on all the support staff, the organization and the assembled media. Don’t assume it’s the holidays – it’s been over a week now and I’m still tired.