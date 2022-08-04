SEC Football Predictions 2022: Conference Standings, Impact Transfers, Best Games

An SEC school has won five of the eight College Football Playoff championship games, and two of those teams haven’t even won the SEC.

Georgia did so in 2021. The Bulldogs lost the SEC championship game against Alabama, but then broke a national title drought extending into 1980 in the CFP championship game.

Alabama remains the defending SEC champion. The Crimson Tide have won eight SEC championships under Nick Saban, including six in the CFP era. Alabama returns with a full roster led by Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson.

Georgia and Texas A&M are also top five teams in Sporting News’ Preseason Top 25, and Arkansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Tennessee are also ranked. The conference also welcomes two new coaches in LSU’s Brian Kelly, who made the surprising move from Notre Dame; and Billy Napier from Florida, a newcomer from Louisiana.

Can anyone stop another Alabama-Georgia matchup in Atlanta? A closer look at the SEC, featuring predictions, big games, Heisman contenders, and more:

2022 predicted finish order

SEC East

Georgia Tennessee Kentucky Florida south carolina Missouri Vanderbilt

The Bulldogs have been in conference play for the past five seasons. This is a huge vote of confidence in Tennessee over Kentucky for second place, knowing that the Vols haven’t finished better than 5-3 in the SEC game since 2007. Florida is the X-factor team that could finish much higher depending on how quickly Napier’s system catches on.

SEC West

Alabama Texas A&M Arkansas be Miss LSU Mississippi state maroon

This matches the SEC Preseason Poll, but there’s no need to shake it up. The Crimson Tide has lost seven conference games in eight seasons in the CFP era. Who else will you choose? Arkansas broke a nine-game loss streak against Texas A&M last season. Can they do it again? LSU is the X factor team with freshman coach Brian Kelly, and a last place finish would not end well for Bryan Harsin at Auburn.

SEC Top Storyline: Saban’s Revenge Games

Saban had never lost to one of his former assistants before last season.

That changed on October 9, 2021, when Texas A&M defeated Alabama 41-38 at Kyle Field. Then Georgia defeated the Crimson Tide 33-18 in the CFP Championship on January 10, 2022. So Jimbo Fisher and Kirby Smart got Saban in the same season.

Saban should at least wait for a shot at Smart in the SEC championship game. LSU (2010-11) and Ole Miss (2014-15) are the only SEC teams to have defeated Alabama under Saban in consecutive seasons.

The back-and-forth between Saban and Fisher off-season, which broke out in May, further exacerbated that October 8 matchup at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Chances are, Saban remembers Fisher calling him a “narcissist,” among other things.

But what if Alabama doesn’t go back to Atlanta or the CFP? It’s a ridiculous standard to know that the Crimson Tide has played in the CFP championship game six of the past seven years, but it’s one of Alabama’s expected to be met, given the amount of NFL first-round talent on the selection.

Impact freshmen

Evan Stewart, WR, Texas A&M

The six-foot-tall, 175-pounder is a five-star recruit from Liberty High School in Frisco, Texas. He was also a high school star. He’s good enough to lead the Aggies in hosting this year, which says something about that immense talent. The spring game highlight reel show that promise.

Barion Brown, WR, Kentucky

Brown, a four-star athlete from Pearl-Cohn in Nashville, immediately becomes a playmaker for quarterback Will Levis in Kentucky. He has the ability to play multiple positions including running back and quarterbacks. Randall Cobb and Lynn Bowden thrive in that role in Kentucky. Brown should be such a player.

Impact transfers

Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

The secret is out about Gibbs, a potential Heisman sleeper who switched from Georgia Tech. Gibbs was third in the FBS in all-purpose yards with 150.4 yards per game, and Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien is sure to find ways to maximize his talent. He is among the All-American caliber transfers Alabama has added this season, along with LSU cornerback Eli Ricks and Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton.

Spencer Rattler, QB, South Carolina

Rattler is arguably the most talented quarterback the Gamecocks have ever had. Seriously. That’s a huge gain for Shane Beamer in Year 2. Rattler had 40 passing TDs and 12 INTs over the past three seasons, and that efficiency will be tested against a relentless schedule of crossover games against Arkansas and Texas A&M.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Dart is yet another quarterback who switched from USC, and there’s a little bit of unknown here. That had a 61.9% completion rate in spot action for the Trojans, but it should put numbers in Lane Kiffin’s creative attack at Ole Miss. TCU transfer running back Zachary Evans is also an intriguing backfield buddy. Dart should get off the ground in this scheme.

Heisman hopeful

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Young is the defending Heisman Trophy winner and the last to attempt to match Ohio State bringing back Archie Griffin as the next two-time winner. Louisville’s Lamar Jackson finished third in 2016 after winning the award the previous season. Young is in a better offensive situation with a national championship contender. He had 10 games with at least 300 yards passes and 10 games with at least three TD passes. If he can match that and the Crimson Tide returns to the CFP, he could win No. 2.

Will Anderson, LB, Alabama

Young’s biggest competition may be from the other side of the ball on his own team. Anderson led the nation in sacks (17.5) and tackles for losses (34.5) and is the nation’s top returning talent. He has been compared to Crimson Tide legend Derrick Thomas, who set the unofficial NCAA record with 27 sacks in 1988. Thomas finished 10th in the Heisman voting that year. Anderson would have a chance to win it with that kind of season.

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Wouldn’t it be something like 25 years after Peyton Manning finished second in the Heisman vote that Hooker would go for a run with the Vols? He had 2,945 passing yards, 620 rushing yards and 36 total TDs on offense from Josh Heupel last season, and that came with just three picks. Granted, two of those picks were loss-making to Georgia and Alabama, and those are the games Hooker will be judged the most in a season when the Vols feel like a potential breakthrough team.

KJ Jefferson, QB, Arkansas

Offensive coordinator Kendal Briles has a quarterback-friendly offense, and Jefferson did well for the Razorbacks last season with 2,676 passing yards, 664 yards and 27 total TDs. Jefferson also threw just two interceptions in six games against ranked teams. He is a dynamic player who will be better in his second year as a starter.

SEC’s biggest games of 2022

1. Texas A&M in Alabama (October 8)

You heard Fisher’s press conference. That’s called poking the bear, and the Aggies have lost their last four trips to Bryant-Denny Stadium by an average of 32 points per game. If Texas A&M is truly a CFP contender, this is the game to have. That won’t be easy against Young, who had 24 TDs and 2 INTS at home in 2021.

BENDER: No winners in the Saban-Fisher feud

2. Tennessee at Georgia (November 5)

Can the Vols make it here with one loss or less in the conference? If so, then this SEC East rivalry game will be really exciting; perhaps fitting the ESPN College Gameday requirements. Tennessee defeated Georgia in Kirby Smart’s inaugural season in 2016. The Bulldogs have won their last five encounters averaging 28.6 points per game. This could be Hooker’s signature game.

3. Arkansas vs. Texas A&M (September 24)

This game has been in “Jerry World” in seven of the last eight seasons, and only one of those games has been decided by more than 10 points. It’s an old-school Southwest Conference rivalry revived, and the winner of this game is in the best position to challenge Alabama in the SEC West.

4. Florida vs. Georgia (October 29)

The “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” has huge consequences. Georgia of Florida has represented the SEC East in Atlanta for the past seven seasons. This is the first time Billy Napier succeeds. Four of Florida’s last six coaches won their first game against Georgia. Dan Mullen and Will Muschamp were the misses.

5. Alabama at Ole Miss (November 12)

Kiffin finished before the popcorn last season due to a string of poor four-down calls in Tuscaloosa. Alabama have amassed more than 60 points in their last two visits to Oxford, but it’s a tough road race coming the week after LSU. Will the Crimson Tide be able to take the SEC West here?

SEC Stats That Matter

The SEC could become the first conference to have four consecutive Heisman Trophy winners in 2022. Joe Burrow (2019), DeVonta Smith (2020), and Bryce Young (2021) have all won the SEC championship, and Burrow and Smith were named the most outstanding players in the CFP championship game. It’s a good bet if the Heisman winner comes from the SEC, then that player will be at the center of the CFP championship game.

SEC Champion: Alabama

While the offense draws attention, Saban may have his best group of linebackers yet. Anderson could be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but Henry To’o To’o, Jaylen Moody and Dallas Turner have All-American potential. Turner may have the highest advantage of the bunch, and that’s scary. We mentioned the landmines on the road, but the Crimson Tide has too much talent on both sides of the ball, even though Young will have to figure it out with a different group of receivers. He will, leading to the Crimson Tide’s eighth CFP appearance in nine years.