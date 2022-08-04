Reid named interim Warriors tennis coach | News, Sports, Jobs





After more than a decade as a dedicated assistant coach for Lycoming College’s men’s and women’s tennis teams, Joel Reid will serve as interim tennis coach in 2022-2023, Director of Athletics Mike Clark announced Wednesday. “We are pleased that Joel has decided to lead the team through the 2022-23 season,” said Clark. “Joel has been a dedicated assistant coach for the past 12 years. He has developed some great relationships with our student athletes and there is no doubt that he will continue to do so in this new role. With a fairly experienced few teams returning, Joel will no doubt bring some stability and continue to help them develop as tennis players and young adults. ” “We have some very talented tennis players and I can’t wait to help them all continue to develop their game,” Reid added. “I want to thank Mike Clark for believing in me enough to give me this opportunity. I have loved tennis all my life and having the opportunity to continue teaching and coaching the game at Lycoming College is something I am constantly grateful for.” Reid takes over from LeRoy Baer, ​​who hired Reid when he was named head tennis coach in 2010 before winning 103 games with Reid in 12 years before retiring in July. “Joel was the best assistant coach in the MAC”, said Bar. “The things he did with logistics, keeping me organised, providing food before, during and after every game for the kids was amazing. His help with training and the things he did to keep things going were so important. I couldn’t have asked for a better assistant.” In his Warriors career, Reid has guided five singles and one doubles team to championship game at the MAC Individual Championships, including 2012 MAC Individual Singles Champion Jason Mifsud, and helped 17 players place all conference teams. The Warriors have advanced to the Women’s MAC Commonwealth Tournament three times (2011, ’17, ’18) and to the MAC Commonwealth Championship match in 2011. Reid is a lifelong tennis player and has been playing the sport for 60 years. He is a founding member of the Williamsport Men’s Tennis League and has served in all board positions. Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

