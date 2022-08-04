UND hockey gets bet from attacker Sacha Boisvert – Grand Forks Herald

GRAND FORKS Sacha Boisvert was about 11 years old when his Quebec hockey team took a trip to Boston.

During that trip, they stopped at Providence College in Rhode Island because his coach knew some of the people at the school.

“I saw a game,” Boisvert said, “and I knew right away that college hockey is where I want to play. I really liked college hockey.”

Although the 6-foot-1, 165-pound forward was a first-round pick in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League draft, Boisvert (pronounced boy-vair) stuck to his dream of playing in the NCAA.

On Wednesday, that dream came one step closer to reality when he verbally committed to UND, a program he discovered by watching clips of Brock Boeser, Drake Caggiula and Jonathan Toews on YouTube.

“I never thought I’d get the chance to play for North Dakota,” said Boisvert. “When they offered me, I couldn’t pass up the opportunity. I didn’t think about it. I immediately said, ‘I want to play for North Dakota.’

“It’s a dream to play for North Dakota. Anyone who would get the chance to play there would play there.”

Monday was the first day that prospects entering their freshman year of high school could receive scholarships and make verbal commitments. Boisvert is the first to commit to UND.

The residents of Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, moved to Rhode Island two years ago to play for Mount St. Charles Academy. At the time, the only English words he knew were “yes” and “no”.

Not only did the native French speaker soon become fluent in English, he also developed into a dominant force on the ice. He scored 94 points in 56 games for the 15U team at Mount St. Charles last season.

In January, he signed a tender to play for the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the United States Hockey League.

“Sachas skating and vision takes him to another level because he gives so much offense to the rush and he is incredibly hard to defend against,” said Muskegon director Jim McGroarty. “The first time I saw Sacha play, his physicality caught my eye because he has the ability to make players around him better and is generally a complete player.”

At Mount St. Charles, he played for coach Scott Gainey.

“I like how he competes every day, even in practice, making himself and everyone around him better,” said Gainey. “He has all the intangibles. The skills are there and he is a complete package.”

Mount St. Charles co-director of hockey operations Matt Plante has seen several of his former players move to UND, including Shane Pinto and freshman freshman Owen McLaughlin.

“I think he’s going to be a power forward,” Plante said of Boisvert. “He’s got some skill. He’s mean. He’s got everything you want from a pro. His frame is good. He’s a bit petite, of course. He’s got a lot of room to add some size and strength to his body I think over time that will come. He has a great work ethic.”

Plante thinks Boisvert’s mix of skill and physicality will work well in Grand Forks.

“It suits him well because Brad (Berry) and that staff are doing a great job,” Plante said. “They are a very nurturing coaching staff. They let these guys be themselves and work with them to develop their games. I think they appreciate what Sacha brings to the table. I think they appreciate his meanness. That’s a distinctive quality There’s an unpleasantness to his game. For me, that’s one of the reasons why I think he’s going to be a professional hockey.”

UND does not often recruit players from Eastern Canada. In fact, according to the program’s media guide, Boisvert will become the first player from Quebec to ever play for UND.

Boisvert has yet to visit Grand Forks. He did a Zoom tour of the facilities.

“I’ve seen everything online and I’ve talked to Berry,” Boisvert said. “I can’t go wrong with this choice.”

The next step for Boisvert is Muskegon, where he will be one of the youngest players in the USHL next season.

“I’m really excited,” he said. “I love the coaching staff. I love the facilities. I love the guys. I can’t wait to get started.”

Class: Junior.

Position: Forward.

Mate: 6-1, 165.

Residence: Three Rivers, Quebec.

Team: Muskegon (USHL).

Earliest possible arrival at UND: 2024-25.