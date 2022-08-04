Commonwealth Games 2022 table tennis hero Harmeet Desai charts his way to the 2024 Paris Olympics

Harmeet Desai doesn’t have an animated, fist-pumping signature party style like fellow countryman Sathiyan Gnanasekaran. When the two Indian table tennis players teamed up to give India a 1-0 lead in the men’s team final against Singapore at the Commonwealth Games on August 2, Sathiyan’s fiery celebrations lit up the National Exhibition Centre. Desai, on the other hand, wagged his index finger in satisfaction.

Even when he took a crucial win over Clarence Chew in the third singles, there was no outburst of emotion. Again, he just raised his arms at the moment of victory. His win gave India a 3-1 victory and the gold medal. Indian table tennis marathon Achanta Sharath Kamal rushed to embrace him as India first retained the title. This was India’s third CWG men’s team title after winning for the second time in Australia’s Gold Coast four years ago.

A day after the victory, Harmeet is amused when asked about his peaceful celebration. I know the party is important. I’ll try to get a better one, he laughs as he talks to Sportstar.

But without skipping a beat, he adds: But more than the party, I’m focused on winning. I am very happy to have been able to contribute to the team, because a team title requires a very strong effort from every member.

It was not an easy task to beat Nigeria and Singapore in two consecutive matches. It’s a great feeling to be able to perform under such immense pressure. It gives me confidence for the men’s doubles event that starts tomorrow (August 4). I hope I will continue to perform and win.

The paddler from Surat, Gujarat, thinks the gold medal in Birmingham is very special. There was a lot of pressure to defend the title. We came in prepared. We had a camp in Portugal, then I went to another camp in Germany. There is no better feeling than beating Singapore, one of the most successful teams in the CWG (two men’s team titles). This is one of the best moments of my life, says Harmeet, who has been training in Germany since 2018.

Harmeet, a TOPS (Target Olympic Podium Scheme) athlete who developed a love for table tennis at the age of six, had a determined approach to the sport. For him, it’s always about being better than yesterday.

Indian paddler HarmeetDesaicelebrates with Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan after winning men’s table tennis team gold against Singapore at the NEC on day five of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Tuesday, August 2, 2022. | Photo credit: AP



Harmeet, a big fan of tennis player Rafael Nadal, enrolled four years ago at TTF Biberach, a table tennis academy in Ochsenhausen, Germany, to get better.

I give equal time to physical training and playing. I barely get two months a year to go to India. It’s hard to stay away from home and my family, but my desire to win medals for my country drives me. Only those who take on challenges become champions. That’s my approach to life, says the 29-year-old, who has been focusing on men’s doubles since 2021.

Harmeet and Sathiyan did not lose a single doubles on their way to the team title. In the semi-finals, the duo, India’s highest ranked men’s doubles pair at 31 in the ITTF rankings, gave India the lead, winning in straight matches against Nigeria’s Bode Abiodun-Olajide Omotayo.

Harmeet believes his game has improved since moving to Germany. After I started training at TTF Biberach under coach Fu Yong (a Portuguese coach of Chinese descent who has been coaching in Germany since 1995), my game got a big boost in technique. I am also stronger than before.

Training in Germany also makes it easier for Harmeet to gain more international exposure and compete across Europe. I play 15 to 20 international tournaments every year. Staying in Europe makes traveling to tournament venues easier.

Since 2018, Harmeets’ performance has improved significantly. He broke into the top 100 in men’s singles for the first time in 2019 and won the Indonesia Open. In 2020 he became Gujarat’s first singles national champion.

After playing a key role in India’s successive CWG team titles, Harmeets’ next goal is to win the men’s doubles title in Birmingham with partner Sanil Shetty. After the CWG, he returns to Germany to prepare for his ultimate goal. Winning a medal for the country at the 2024 Olympics in Paris is the dream, he says.