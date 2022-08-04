LB Anthony Barr, Dallas Cowboys agree to one-year deal





OXNARD, Calif. — After talks lasting several months, the Dallas Cowboys reached a one-year deal with veteran linebacker Anthony Barr on Wednesday. The deal is for $2 million, but could be up to $3 million, a source told ESPN’s Todd Archer. With the Cowboys keeping Micah Parsons in a versatile role between linebacker and pass-rusher in 2022, the team wanted to add some experienced help alongside Leighton Vander Esch with no other highly experienced linebacker on the roster. The Cowboys have sophomore linebacker Jabril Cox recovering from a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament. While he’s off to a good start, he’s missed work over the past two days, although there don’t seem to be any concerns about his status. 2 Related A four-time Pro Bowl roster, Barr had a career-high three interceptions to go along with 2.5 sacks and 72 tackles last season, the latter of which was his third-highest output in his eight seasons with the Minnesota Vikings. The 30-year-old linebacker appeared in 11 games after undergoing a procedure on his right knee that saw him miss the first four games of the 2021 season. He reworked his contract last March to allow himself to hit free agency after the 2021 season. After missing the last 14 games of 2020 due to a pectoral rupture against Indianapolis, Barr’s salary and bonuses were reduced from $12.9 million to $10 million with a fully guaranteed base salary of $9.4 million. Barr has a background with Cowboys senior defensive assistant George Edwards, who coaches the linebackers, from their time together in Minnesota. The former UCLA star was former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer’s first roster in 2014 (ninth overall). A 3-4 linebacker in college, Barr transitioned to a non-traditional off-ball role in Zimmer’s 4-3 scheme, where he was used strategically on blitzes designed around his skills. According to data from Pro Football Focus, Barr was ranked as the 12th best pass rusher in his position and 14th in coverage in 2021. Barr wore the green dot on his helmet for most of his time in Minnesota and played a vital role in summoning defensive play on the field. The last time Barr hit a free agency in 2019, the linebacker verbally agreed to a deal with the New York Jets that would have paid him $15 million a season for five years, but he returned to the United States less than 24 hours later. Vikings to draw for far less money. He has 495 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 8 forced fumbles and 5 interceptions in eight seasons. ESPN’s Todd Archer and Courtney Cronin contributed to this report.

