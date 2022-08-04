CWG 2022: India defeats Barbados to advance to women’s cricket semifinals | Commonwealth Games 2022 News







India, which scored 162-4 and then narrowed Barbados to 62-8, looked like serious contenders for a medal – despite their defeat to Australia in the opener. They now face the winner of Thursday’s night match between England and New Zealand in Group B in the semi-finals on Saturday. Apart from India, Australia was expected to be the other team to reach the final four stages of Group A. A fantastic win for #TeamIndia. They win by 100 runs and advance to the semi-finals at the #CWG2022 Scor https://t.co/ADGA73N87z — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) 1659557376000 Powered by another sensational bowling show (4-10 in 4 overs) by Seamer Renuka Singh Thakuro and a pivotal half-century (56 not out, 46b, 6×4, 1×6) of Jemimah Rodrigues, India drove in style to the semi-finals of the women’s competition of the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, with Barbados by 100 runs in the final, must-win Group A clash at Edgbaston on Wednesday evening.India, which scored 162-4 and then narrowed Barbados to 62-8, looked like serious contenders for a medal – despite their defeat to Australia in the opener. They now face the winner of Thursday’s night match between England and New Zealand in Group B in the semi-finals on Saturday. Apart from India, Australia was expected to be the other team to reach the final four stages of Group A. The only pre-knock concern for India is an injury to Rodrigues’ right hand during the match, which saw the 21-year-old dugout towards the final stages of the match. She was seen putting an ice pack, then bandaging around her hand, and even shaking the players’ hands with her left hand. With a few days before the game in the semi-final, India hopes that its main batter will recover from this blow in time.

While quite a few players have done well for them in the competition phase, Renuka has been the superstar of India’s campaign so far, scoring nine scalps in three matches with an unbelievable average of 5.33 and economy of 4.00 including two four -strong, is the best wicket taker in the tournament by a reasonable margin. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

While winning 4-18 against the Southern Stars in a losing case, Renuka, who swung the ball menacingly under the lights, this time overturned Barbados’ top order and sent back Deandra Dottin (0), skipper Hayley Matthews (9), Kycia Knight (3) and Aaliyah Alleyne (0) to stagger the Caribbean side at 19 for four in 5 overs. Dottin played on the international stage for the last time and lost her leg stump while trying to hit a ball halfway through. Mathews could not erase Shafali Verma Midway through, Knight was neutered while trying to paddle a ball to a fine leg, while Allaeyne misjudged a leave of absence to lose her off-stump to a nice inswinger.

Thakur swung the ball in and out, was a headache file for batters in Edgbaston and will be India’s greatest asset in the knockouts. Most encouraging for the Indian women’s cricket team is the fact that the 26-year-old from Himachal appears to have filled the void of a quality spacer that was there when the legendary Jhulan Goswami retired from T20 cricket. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Previously beaten by Barbados, India, after the loss of Shafali Verma (43, 26b, 7×4, 1×6), skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (0) and Taniya Bhatia (6) within a 16-run space – were subtly placed at 92 for four in 13 overs, before Rodrigues and off-spinning all-rounder Deepti Sharma (34 not out, 28b, 2×4, 1×6) changed the course of the innings with their beautiful 70-run fifth wicket alliance, which took just 42 balls.

Rodrigues showed why she is such a force to be reckoned with in England, scoring her seventh T20I fifty, with Deepti providing her ideal support to help India put in a formidable 162 for four in 20 overs. As the duo went mad, India looted 58 runs from the last five overs, while Rodrigues hit a four on Alleyne’s last ball. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Rodrigues, averaging 50 in England’s T20s, scored 249 runs in seven games last year, including an unbeaten 92, for Northern Superchargers at The Hundred. The 21-year-old Mumbaikar was dropped from the ODI World Cup squad last year due to poor form, but came to the party at the perfect time for India, scoring her first T20I half-century in 21 innings.

After being seeded by Barbados, India dealt an early blow when in-form Smriti Mandhana (5) was over lbw in just the second, but a typically belligerent knock by Shafali, and the opener’s 71 run led to the second wicket in just 46 balls with Rodrigues gave their innings momentum. A terrible mix-up ended Shafali’s stay in the wicket, and things got worse when Harmanpreet was after a ‘golden duck’, but Rodrigues and Deepti joined forces for a match-winning score.

In another big boost for India, all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar returned to the XI after missing the first two games due to Covid. India also omitted ‘keeper’ Yastika Bhatiareplaced her with Taniya Bhatia instead.

