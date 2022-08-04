Sports
Vols adds top transfer RB, but did not solve the problem there
The circle is complete for Lyn-J Dixon. Once an all-round four-star all-rounder in 2018, who turned to Tennessee football in 2017 when Butch Jones was head coach before resigning and joining the Clemson Tigers, the graduate transfer senior returns to Rocky Top.
Dixon, who stands at 5’10” 195 pounds, got a late commitment with the Vols through the transfer portal. He switched from Clemson last November and initially joined the West Virginia Mountaineers, but re-entered the portal after last year’s spring training.
Since the year 2020 didn’t count towards his eligibility due to the NCAA’s COVID exception and he was able to go red by playing just three games last year, Dixon has two years left to qualify. He announced his commitment to Tennessee football on Instagram.
According to Ryan Callahan of GoVols247Dixon may begin training with the team as early as this week and will be eligible immediately. Given Len’Neth Whitehead’s recent injury, Dixon restores depth to the UT running back spot. But, and this is the key, he doesn’t fill the void Whitehead has left.
Josh Heupel still has no power running backs. Both Tee Hodge and Dee Beckwith switched last year because Whitehead had consolidated the power running back spot. Despite battle injuries, he had 32 carries for 207 yards and two touchdowns while standing at 6’2″ 220 pounds.
Anyone who saw the Vols play last year realizes that they need a full-time power back so they can make sure they don’t struggle with short-range play. That cost them in overtime from the Music City Bowl against the Purdue Boilermakers, albeit a terrible decision, and it was a problem all year.
A healthy Whitehead should have solved that, but without him Dixon won’t fill that void. Heupel’s other picks include Jabari Small, the returning starter feature back, Justin Williams-Thomas, the newcomer potential feature back, and two other universal backs, Jaylen Wright and Dylan Sampson.
All the addition of Dixon really does is give Heupel, Alex Golesh and Jerry Mack another option to complement Wright, as Sampson will likely need time to develop. They still need someone more physical who can stand in line and win a yard when everyone knows what’s coming.
This is not to haggle over what Dixon brings to the table. Again, if Wright is injured, Tennessee Football now has another option. Also, the Vols have a void in the return game that hasn’t been filled, and Dixon could help address that problem.
In 2020, Dixon returned nine kick-offs and averaged more than 23 yards per return. At Clemson, he carried the ball 218 times for 1,420 yards (6.5 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns while catching 20 passes for 190 yards and a touchdown.
Early in his career, Dixon looked like a rising star. As a freshman on the 2018 national championship team, he rushed for 547 yards and five touchdowns while averaging nearly nine yards per carry. In his first two years, he had 166 carries for 1,182 yards and 11 touchdowns while catching 15 passes for 162 yards.
That average of over seven yards per carry was incredibly impressive. In 2020, however, his production dropped by just 42 carries and just four and a half yards per carry, then played just three games last year. It sounds like some off-the-field issues and clashes with the coaches kept him off the field.
Whatever the case, he never got the chance to get started, but he showed what he could do early in his career. Combine that with experience and Heupel’s system, which is built on the running backs, and he brings a lot to the table for Tennessee football, even if he doesn’t fill the void left by Whitehead’s injury.
