Doubles tennis at Citi Open is an opportunity for practice and fun





Reply to this story Remark Nick Kyrgios said it himself after his first round win at Tuesday’s Citi Open: Despite his number 63 ranking, he is competing at a level that would give any top 10 player a run for their money. And he is right. If a couple of tiebreak points had been scored in last month’s Wimbledon final, he would have had the chance to take Novak Djokovic to a fifth set and perhaps claim his first Grand Slam singles title. So when the polarizing Australian withdrew from the singles draw at last week’s Atlanta Open, citing concerns with his knee understandable to a player gearing up for the US Open later this month, why did he stay in the doubles, playing with compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis and eventually winning the championship? Simple, why just practice when he can play competitive tennis at lower stakes? Nick Kyrgios has always attracted a lot of crowds. Is he ready to deliver at 27? I think doubles is always fun, especially playing with a good friend, it’s always fun, said Kyrgios. But for me, I’d rather play doubles and let that kind of competitive juices flow rather than get out there and practice. Additionally, Kokkinakis had just lost his first round straight sets match, and Kyrgios wanted to give his friend and longtime doubles partner a boost. The duo also won the doubles title at the Australian Open in January; they are 14-2 together this year. He had a big loss last week. I think he would be the first to say that, Kyrgios said. It’s never easy to bounce back and win a doubles title. Hopefully that has also helped him to gain a little more confidence. The 27-year-old isn’t the only big star to play doubles regularly. Kyrgios (who was paired with Jack Sock this week), Frances Tiafoe, Denis Shapovalov, Alex de Minaur, Jessica Pegula, Emma Raducanu and Sloane Stephens are other top players in the Citi Open doubles draw at the Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. With each of those stars in singles, why play less glamorous (and less lucrative) doubles matches, too? Because tennis players like to play tennis. Doubles is an opportunity to play with less pressure, either by teaming up with a friend or working on their game. I think it’s good to get extra matches in it. Personally, I just love to play, said Pegula, who is in seventh place. The Buffalo native played doubles with Coco Gauff at the French Open, where they lost in three sets in the final. Her coach, David Witt, said the last-second decision to play doubles with New Zealand’s Erin Routliffe at the Citi Open was her own, but noted that extra time on the pitch could only help her grow. Witt, who became Pegulas coach in 2019 after a long stint with Venus Williams, said Pegula is using doubles to work on her positioning, service and returns. It’s a process, and little things change here and there, Witt said. And that’s the time to work on it, because then [Pegula] comes out of the doubles match like, Hey, I did that right, or, you know, let’s hit some more. Kyrgios, who hadn’t played singles since his loss to Djokovic at Wimbledon before arriving in Washington, echoed those sentiments, saying the doubles gave him a chance to get back into match-ready condition, especially his return leg. It certainly helped me today, he said after Tuesday’s 6-3, 6-2 win over Marcos Giron. … My service has always been great, but especially the last few months it was on a different level. One player not competing in the doubles in DC is Ajla Tomljanovic, who is in 69th place but took 38th place in his career in February. The Croat chose not to play doubles and increase her workload as this is a WTA 250 event with fewer ranking points and less prize money at stake. Taylor Fritz wants to be more than the best American men’s tennis player Tomljanovic did play doubles at the French Open and Wimbledon, and she would play at the Australian Open before the match was cancelled. She said playing doubles gives her extra reps and a chance to practice her volleys. I’m one of those where I like to play [doubles] with friends and people I get along with, she said. It’s just good vibes. There is a little less pressure in doubles. It’s a little nicer. I think you’ll see me smile a lot more in doubles than in singles. Fun, competitive tennis with friends and a chance to practice and a payday? Sign them up. I feel like it’s definitely more stimulating for me to go out and compete and obviously still play for money, Kyrgios said. To pick up another title with Thanasi, it’s huge.

