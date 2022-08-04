Sports
Vikrant Massey cheers for Team India at Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham | bollywood
Vikrant Massey took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing photos of himself cheering on Indian athletes at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. He is currently in Birmingham, where the games are being held, boosting the morale of Indian players. He was wearing a gray colored suit and was wearing a watch in photos he shared from the Games Village. In photos shared by his team, Vikrant was also seen in the table tennis arena cheering for the Indian team in their gold medal match. Also read: Vikrant Massey says he got his first break outside a washroom in Mumbai
Vikrant Massey captioned his post: Always a great time in my @longines La Grande Classique. Time to celebrate our gold medal wins #cwg2022 @longines. In response to his photos, comedian Saloni wrote Gaur Classy. One of his fans commented: Why so handsome. Lots of heart emojis on his post.
In photos shared by the Vikrants team, the actor posed wearing the Indian tricolor at the gold medal match for the men’s team table tennis match on Tuesday. The arena was visible in the background. The Indian men’s table tennis team, made up of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, Harmeet Desai and Sharath Kamal, defeated Singapore to win the gold medal at the Games on Tuesday.
Vikrant made his television debut in 2007 with Disney Channel India’s Dhoom Machao Dhoom. He later appeared in various shows like Dharam Veer, Balika Vadhu, Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo. In 2013, he made his Bollywood debut with Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha’s Lootera. He later appeared in Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death In The Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, among others.
He was last seen in Forensic: The Truth Lies Within. In addition to Vikrant, the film also features Radhika Apte, Prachi Desai and Rohit Roy. He will next be seen in Mumbaikar, starring Vijay Sethupathi. Directed by Santosh Sivan, it is a remake of the Tamil film Maanagaram.
