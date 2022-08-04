Longwood Men’s Soccer Announces Incoming Class

Farmville, Va.- The next batch of Longwood men’s football talent has arrived as head coach Jon Atkinson and assistant coach Sean Pierce announced the addition of 16 players for the upcoming 2022 season.

The incoming class includes transfers Luca Brügmann (HeidekampGermany/Truett McConnell/Reinhardt), Jose Carlos (MalagaSpain/Central Arkansas), Gonzalo carrasco (Madrid, Spain/State of Mississippi), Alexandre Durand (Paris, France/Wisconsin-Parkside/Malone), Victor gouvea (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil/Casper), Marco magnolia (Buenos Aires, Argentina/Wayland Baptist), Alex Pike (Thunder Bay, Ontario/Wayland Baptist), Renan Santos (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil/UTRGV), Eden Sakhar (Lehavim, Israel/Oral Roberts/Flagler) and Ethan Stevenson (Clover, SC/Winthrop).

The incoming freshmen are Franco Di Giovanni (Bolton, Ontario/St. Michaels Catholic), Paul Espinoza (Fairfax, Va./Fairfax), Jordan Otti (Fort Worth, Tex./Southwest Christian) and Joshua Yoder (Charlottesville, Virginia)

“As with every year, hope and pray you get the recruitment right,” said head coach Jon Atkinson about the arrival of the newest men’s soccer players in Farmville. “Undoubtedly we have a great core group returning that embodies what it takes to be a representative of our jersey. Our retention has been great, we have graduated some key figures and feel like we have a very different dynamic this year. have added. season which Sean (Pierce) is highly commended for for delving into players who can help us improve immediately.”

“The list is too much to list in person, but so far it’s experienced players who have talent and come to Longwood to win.”

Luca Brügmann is a 6-2 transfer central midfielder from HeidekampGermany who has had stints at Truett McConnell University and Reinhardt.

For the Truett McConnell bears, Brügmann appeared in nine games with six starts and recorded 13 shots.

Jose Carlos is a 5-11 forward who transferred from the University of Central Arkansas.

Carlos is originally from Malaga, Spain. Bee UCAS, Carlos played in 26 games and scored twice to go along with two assists. His first collegiate goal was a game winner against Central Baptist in what was his first career start in 2019.

gonzalo carrasco is a 5-8 transfer midfielder from Madrid, Spain. carrasco previously played for the Mississippi College Choctaws where he made 37 appearances and 20 starts.

carrasco registered four assists his junior season, two of which came in back-to-back wins against Union (TN) and Spring Hill.

Franco Di Giovanni is a 6-0 freshman from Bolton, Ontario. Giovanni has played for the Bolton Wanderers and Caledon FC

He won an FTF Combine man of the match in 2020 and won the Woodbridge Classic Tournament with Chest in 2019.

Alexandre Durand is a 5-10 goalkeeper from Paris, France. Durand played at Wisconsin-Parkside and Malone University before transferring to Longwood.

In his collegiate career Durand has recorded 253 saves and has had at least a .716 save percentage in each of his four seasons.

Paul Espinoza is a 5-6 freshman from Fairfax, Virginia.

Espinoza was named to the All-District team, All-Region team and All-Virginia team his senior year and made the All-District team his junior year.

Victor gouvea is a 6-2 central defender from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

gouvea transferred from Casper College where he started and played in 11 games. He scored once and had three assists and was beaten by the . also named All-American NJCAAA.

Marco magnolia is a 6-1 midfielder from Buenos Aires, Argentina. magnolia played his last three seasons with Wayland Baptist before moving to Longwood.

At Wayland Baptist, magnolia played in 30 games and started in 25. The Argentine scored 21 goals and provided 13 assists in his two seasons with Wayland Baptist. magnolia scored a nine point performance (2 G, 5 A) against Bacon on September 7e last season.

Jordan Otti is a 6’5 goalkeeper from Fort Worth, Texas.

The freshman has five records at his alma mater, including some season breaks, career breaks, goalkeeper assists, most single-year saves and most saves.

Alex Pike is a 6-0 defender for Thunder Bay Ontario and like teammate Marco magnoliatransferred to Longwood from Wayland Baptist ahead of the 2022 season.

With Wayland Baptist, Pike played in 33 games and started 32. The Ontario native scored twice in two seasons with his first goal of his career against Panhandle State in October 2020.

Renan Santos is a 5-10 midfielder from Niteroic, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Santos made a transfer from the University of Texas to Rio Grande Valley, where he played in 16 games and made 10 starts in two years.

Santos scored his first collegiate goal against Seattle University in February 2021.

Eden Sakhar is a 5-6 central midfielder from Lehavim, Israel. Sakhar had stints at Oral Roberts and Flagler University before transferring to Longwood for the season.

In his career Sakhar played in 37 games and scored once in 2019 against Palm Beach Atlantic.

Ethan Stevenson is a 5-8 forward from Clover, South Carolina, who transferred from Winthrop University.

In his first season in the Big South, Stevenson scored five goals and added six assists to earn a spot on the All-Freshman team. His six assists were good for fourth place in the conference.

Joshua Yoder is a 6-2 center back from Charlottesville, Virginia. For the past year, Yoder has played in the summer with Richmond United’s u19 team and the u23 side.

With Richmond United’s U19 team, Yoder finished first in the top bracket of the Jeff Cup. With the u23s, Richmond United won the CCL Pro u23 competition last year and came in second this summer. The Charlottesville native started and played all games for both teams this summer.

Longwood men’s football opens their season with three exhibition games starting August 14. They will open the road season at East Tennessee State University on August 25.

