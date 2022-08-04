Fantasy Football Rankings 2022: Breakouts From Top Model That Nailed Jaylen Waddle’s Big Year

D’Onta Foreman had all but disappeared from the Fantasy football rankings after the former University of Texas star had just 29 players for two teams between 2018 and 2020. However, he helped owners make it to their play-offs last year after an injury to Derrick Henry that left him missing the last nine games of the regular season. Foreman turned into one of the late-season Fantasy football breakouts with three 100-yard runs and touchdowns in two other games.

Last year, SportsLine’s model accurately predicted that Dolphin’s rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was dramatically undervalued. He was drafted around the same time as receivers such as Corey Davis, Tyler Boyd and Will Fuller, but the model predicted that Waddle would surpass them all and be a major breakthrough for Fantasy football lineups. The result: Waddle put together a strong 104-1015-6 receiving line and was a top-20 Fantasy receiver.

The same model has a proven track record of giving Fantasy Football tips, also identifying AJ Brown as a sleeper in 2020 and players like Julio Jones and JuJu Smith-Schusteras Fantasy football busts last season. In addition, it is called earlier Fantasy football sleepers such as Derrick Henry in 2019, Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamarain 2018 and Davante Adams in 2017. Anyone who counted on such players made a run for their league title.

Top 2022 Fantasy Football Breakouts

One of the 2022 Fantasy football outbreaks the model predicts: Steelers wide receiver George Pickens. The former five-star Alabama recruit chose Georgia over offers from several SEC teams and had a stellar freshman season with 49 catches for 727 yards and eight touchdowns before being derailed for the rest of his collegiate career.

His 2020 season was reduced to just eight games due to COVID-19, but he still produced 36 receptions for 513 yards and six touchdowns. He then missed most of the 2021 season after tore his ACL during spring ball. However, the Steelers still saw fit to spend a second round to his advantage, and he will have a great chance of being in the mix as Pittsburgh’s No. 3 receiver behind Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson. That’s why the model puts him ahead of established veterans like Corey Davis and Sammy Watkins.

Another breakout that identified SportsLine’s 2022 Fantasy Football rankings: Seahawks running backwards Kenneth Walker III. Seattle took the former Michigan State running back with its second-round pick, joining a backfield that no longer includes former starter Chris Carson.

Now Walker and former first round pick Rashaal Penny will battle for the lead. Penny had the best season of his career last year after Carson’s injury, but was otherwise injured or ineffective during his first three seasons. Penny will probably get the first try to start in 2022, but with quarterback Russell Wilson heading to Denver, the defenses are sure to stack the box and wear him out quickly. The model predicts that Walker’s advantage, especially in the second half of the season, will put him in the same category as other handy Fantasy RB options like AJ Dillon, James Robinson and Melvin Gordon.

