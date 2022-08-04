Novak Djokovic’s US Open Omission Questioned By Australian Tennis Veteran John Millman





With Novak Djokovic going to miss out on his 2022 US Open entry, an unlikely Australian has defended himself. John Millman, currently ranked 76 in the world, was recently in the US where he made the round of 16 at the Atlanta Open. The 33-year-old has since been barred from action with COVID-19 and believes his experience in the country shows why Djokovic should be allowed to participate. The recent Wimbledon champion has been banned from entering the US because the country requires visitors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 – something Djokovic has refused to do. The US Open recently confirmed that they will adhere to the country’s vaccine requirements, except for Djokovic from the Grand Slam event. Millman believes the current handling of the pandemic in the US should not deprive Djokovic of his place at the tournament. “I’m out with covid. I was just in the States and it didn’t really feel like too many people there were following recommendations or guidelines. That’s fine, but that’s why I don’t understand why @DjokerNolecant is joining,” Millman tweeted. “Let me be clear. If everyone in the country followed the guidelines then I’m all for them to enforce a vax entry policy. But from what I saw that virtually no one was, the tournament allows non-vax citizens to to play and only 30% have a booster…” I am out with covid. I was just in the States and it didn’t really feel like too many people there were following any recommendations or guidelines. That’s fine, but that’s why I don’t see why? @DjokerNole can’t come and compete. John Millman (@johnhmillman) August 3, 2022 Millman’s comments inevitably drew a lot of attention online and he then defended his post by adding: “Twitter is full of people who have all kinds of opinions about different things, but when an athlete has an opinion about something that doesn’t fit their sport are told to stick with your sport.” Millman was scheduled to play at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico on Wednesday, but the game was canceled. The Aussie is no stranger to the US Open, as he made it to the quarter-finals there in 2018 – his best run to date at a Grand Slam event. Djokovic himself recently posted on social media thanking fans for their support and revealing that he still has hopes of competing in the US Open. It feels special that people connect with my tennis career in such a loving and supportive way and wish me to continue to compete,” Djokovic wrote on Twitter. Instagram. “I’m preparing to enter as I wait to hear if there’s room for me to travel to the US. Fingers crossed!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sportingnews.com/us/tennis/news/novak-djokovics-us-open-omission-questioned-australian-tennis-veteran-john-millman/abmdhufsfw270kznwqcvcgcv The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos