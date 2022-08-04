Strong CERN show at the Atomiade Summer Games in Grenoble





The sports competition, which brings together members of public research institutes from all over Europe, was back on track after a three-year hiatus

From June 10 to 13, more than 1,300 athletes gathered in the beautiful city of Grenoble for the 17th Atomiade Summer Games, organized by AS CEA-ST (the sports club of the French Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), supported by CEA-Grenoble) . Just under 80 participants represented CERN in multiple disciplines, including athletics, basketball, golf, tennis, table tennis, football, volleyball, cycling, mountain biking, swimming and trail running. Out of a total of 27 teams, CERN finished in 12th place, with 8 gold medals (tennis, swimming), 13 silver medals (athletics, basketball, swimming) and 26 bronze (athletics, football, table tennis and swimming), the best result of the teams officially. The governing body that oversees such Atomiade events, ASCERI (Association of theSportsCommunities of theEuropeanResearchInstitutes), aims to contribute to a united Europe through regular sports events, bringing together members of public research institutes from across Europe.42 research institutesspread over 16 countries. (Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ASCERI has taken the decision to suspend membership of Russian sports associations with immediate effect, in accordance with ASCERI’s peaceful principles.) The CERN team for the 2022 Atomiade Play (Image: CERN) Sustainability was central this summer at Atomiade, where all sports locations are easily accessible by public transport. It was a zero plastic event and local and seasonal produce was served in the picnic lunches and evening dinners. Conviviality and friendly competition are other key ingredients of the summer Atomiade: A CERN athlete noted that despite the fact that my fellow athletes are only too happy to share tips and techniques to help me improve my performance, resulting in a bronze medal ! After the effort and competition on Saturday and Sunday, the participants gathered at the Alpexpo site to further network with fellow athletes from scientific institutes across Europe in a relaxed and festive environment. After a three-year hiatus, it’s great to see old friends and meet new ones, said a member of the CERN team. Both the Staff Association and CERN management were strong supporters of the CERN team, contributed to the registration costs and provided the team with a distinctive CERN T-shirt, which the participants proudly wore. The next ASCERI event on the calendar is the mini-Atomiade, to be held in Berlin in the summer of 2023. More information will follow soon on the ASCERI website.

