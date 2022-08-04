I started these position examples under the guise of how convincing I found each position battle and now that August was staring down the course of the offensive tackle, it’s not that exciting! Iowa returns all 28 starts on the two slots last year with Mason Richman (12 start), Nick De Jong (9 start), & Jack Plumb (7 start). So not so convincing!

What’s compelling, though, is that the group was inconsistent on their best days and turnstiles on their worst. The correct tackle was particularly snappy as Iowa struggled to keep Aidan Hutchinson, George Karlaftis, et al. out of the backfield and the Hawkeye quarterback upright. All told, Iowa netted a pedestrian 2.2 sacks per game (64th in the country) which looks worse when you adjust to the fact that Iowa doesn’t pass as much – 7.13% dismissal rategood for the 80th in the country.

The reason for optimism is that the line looked much better in the Citrus Bowl. However, the Wildcat group of Iowa went against was eight players behind due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols, including Kentucky’s top two pass rushers (11.5 sacks and 25.5 tackles for loss between them).

Anyway, let’s get into the details before I get too pessimistic!

Scott Dochterman wrote in his article yesterday that football in Iowa tends to make a senior appear down the line just in time so they can hang their cleats. Jordan Walsh comes to mind, as does Adam Gettis. While plumb bob doesn’t necessarily match the ebb and flow of the previous two (both were marred by injuries for much of their time in the black and gold, while Plumb has started games in each of the last two seasons and contributed to 2019 special teams) getting high-level playing in a position the Hawks desperately need would fit into that story.

He came to Iowa at just under 67, 230 from Wisconsin and approaching 300 pounds as a senior red shirt. He has some athleticism, as a former hooper, but struggled in pass rush situations. It led to an end right in the face of Spencer Petras and caused Iowas to break the schedule. The question, of course, is can he combine it all and raise the floor of his game? Doing this makes it less easy for a Defending Coordinator to pit his best rusher against Plumb to disrupt the Hawkeyes rhythm.

Both De Jong & Rich man took their share of the chunks in their first extended snaps last season, with redshirt sophomore Richman holding the left tackle for most of 2021. Both stand 66 and 300(-plus) pounds, which is more in line with what is expected as bookends.

DeJong came to Iowa as a walk-on while Richman played a . used to be four stars according to 247 (three star composite). The two looked best in the run game where they could play downhill, while Richmans played the most stable of those who got time on the tackle and enters fall camp as a starter at LT.

Connor Colby, for my money, is the best returning offensive lineman after a season spent on the right watch straight out of high school. He is fast and plays the whistle. I was a little surprised that I didn’t see him as someone who could keep the fortress on the edge for the next few seasons, given what he’s shown in his young career.

My theory? Jack Plumb is just keeping the seat on the right warm so that Kadyn Proctor can slide in as a starter in 2023. However, if Iowa can’t find anyone to stop RT, I suspect Colby will have a chance there.

Freshman Red Shirt david davidkov & Beau Stephens joined Colby as 4 star recruits in last year’s class with Davidkov currently listed as backup LT. Stephens is behind Colby on the right guard. Unlike previous Hawkeye recruits to the position, both look ready to play as needed with frames in line with anyone named so far.

The 2022 class includes: Kale Krough & Jack Doltzer but neither comes in as ready-made (both under 280 pounds) as the guys mentioned. They need a Braithwatening to get where they need to be to contribute as a Big Ten lineman.

Tyler Elsbury was scheduled as a tackle coming out of high school and is currently listed on the start watch.

Tackle is arguably Io’s biggest need for the 2022 season, and the staff felt comfortable with the group they had, so they didn’t dive into the portal like they did in the past. Improvement will have to come the old fashioned way – development – and there is optimism that the guys on the roster can get where they need to be for Iowa to be successful in the pass & run games.