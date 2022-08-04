When is the men’s gold hockey game at the 2022 Commonwealth Games? How to watch the final in Birmingham





We’re less than a week away from the men’s hockey finals at this year’s Commonwealth Games. Australia is predicted to continue their dominance in field hockey, but England, India and New Zealand are likely to challenge the Kookaburras. The sports news has everything you need to know about the upcoming gold men’s hockey game. Who will play in the men’s hockey game for the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games? With the hockey tournament still in its pool phase, we have yet to learn who the 2022 finalists will be. Australia and New Zealand (Group A) and India and England (Group B) are the favorites to advance from their group to the semi-finals. Notably, England made it to the bronze medal game in the last two Commonwealth Games and will hope their audience’s support will push them to the final this year. When is the men’s gold hockey game at the 2022 Commonwealth Games? The men’s hockey final in Birmingham will take place on Monday, August 8 between 12.30-15.00 BST. It follows the bronze medal match held earlier in the day. MORE: Full Daily Comm Games Schedule After the semi-finals, the teams also get two days of rest. Men’s Hockey Program at the 2022 Commonwealth Games UK Canada Australia Pool matches Friday 29th July – Thursday 4th August Friday 29th July – Thursday 4th August Saturday July 30 – Friday August 5 Semi finals Saturday, August 6: 6:00 PM – 10:30 PM BST Saturday, August 6: 1-5:30 PM ET Sunday, August 7: 3:00-7:30 a.m. AEST Bronze medal match Monday, August 8: 9:00 AM-11:30 AM BST Monday, August 8: 4:00 AM-6:30 PM ET Monday 9 August: 6-8:30 PM AEST Last Monday, August 8: 12:30-15:00 BST Monday, August 8: 7:30 AM-10:00 AM ET Tuesday, August 9: 9:30pm-12:00pm AEST How to watch the men’s gold hockey game at the 2022 Commonwealth Games BBCwill show the Commonwealth Games for free in theUK. The men’s hockey final will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and via the BBC Sport website, while there will be various televised coverage of other matches on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC Three. Canadianviewers can watch the gold medal match through the streaming platformDAZN. Channel 7and7Pluswill stream live coverage inAustralia. Who are the reigning men’s hockey champions at the Commonwealth Games? Australia has won every edition of the men’s hockey tournament since the sport debuted at the Commonwealth Games in 1998. They took a 2-0 win over their neighbors New Zealand in the 2018 gold medal match on the Gold Coast. Green and gold are again the favorites to win the tournament this year.

