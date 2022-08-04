Baltimore County’s First Cricket Ground: A Sign of Growing Immigrant Influence and Fertile Ground for Friendship

As a teenager in Nepal, Sumir Shrestha got up at 4am every weekend. With a heavy bag full of gloves, a bat, a first aid kit and snacks on his shoulder, he and his friends walked five miles to a funfair so they could play cricket at daybreak. After six hours of running, hitting and catching, they walked back home, still weighed down by their cricket uniforms, but buoyed by their love of the game.

Nepalese love cricket, Shrestha said.

After moving to the United States, Shrestha found much fewer opportunities to play. Last year, the 29-year-old Parkville native joined the newly formed Saathi Baltimore Cricket Club and helped with the group campaign to make cricket more accessible in Baltimore County. The county has a growing immigrant population, including: many residents with roots in South Asia, where cricket predominates.

The clubs’ lobbying efforts have proved successful as Baltimore County will soon have its first designed and designated cricket ground. The county has committed $250,000 for the planning and design phase of the project in its budget for fiscal year 2023. That work is expected to begin in November, said Roslyn Johnson, Baltimore County’s director of recreation and parks. Construction of the field at Cloverland Park, near Loch Raven Reservoir, is set to begin in 2024.

The activity comes 15 years after the province announced plans to build its first cricket ground at Cloverland Park, where Saathi Baltimore Cricket Club practices today. But since then, little seems to have been invested. With no parking, paved roads, seats, lights or a scoreboard, the field today looks more like a spartan pasture than a sports field.

Johnson, who joined the county’s recreation and parks division in 2020, said she doesn’t know why the county didn’t do more 15 years ago, but assumes it was probably because of limited capital funds. Her department is willing to get it right this time by hiring a consultant and designing a regulatory cricket ground.

They were very excited, said Shrestha, whose teammates currently have to drive 45 minutes or more to play matches and tournaments every weekend at the nearest cricket facilities in Howard County. I know the plan could last in two years. But still, if we don’t play, at least the future generation can play.

Cricket is not just a sport for Shrestha and his teammates, he said. It’s a way to bond with each other. … I’ve never known these guys before [a year ago]. Now were like kind of best friends.

Immigrants increasing power

the sport dates back to the 1600s and resembles baseball in many ways. Players use a bat to hit a ball thrown at them by a bowler (pitcher) as far into a field as possible to score points. To be generally played on an oval-shaped field with a diameter of 137-150 meters.

Cricket has billions of fans around the world and is the second most popular sport after football. Cricket popularity is on the rise in the US, which is expected to happen host of the 2024 ICC Mens T20 World Cup next to the West Indies. Howard County broke ground on his sixth cricket ground earlier this year to meet a growing interest in the sport.

For Rupesh Bhatta, founder and president of Saathi Inc., a community non-profit that has organized the cricket club and aims to serve Nepalese residents in and around Baltimore County, the project is a sign of immigrants increasing political power . Saathi means friend in Nepali, Bhatta said. He started the organization in 2019 to be a friend of the community.

Sometimes we don’t understand our own strength, Bhatta said. We pay our taxes, we’ve lived in the province for a long time. The [feeling] is that we are nobody, we are nothing. These kinds of incidents prove that if we unite and ask for something, we will get it. We also become stronger in elections.

Bhatta estimates that there are several thousand Nepalese living in Baltimore County. In the Saathi Inc. network alone, he said, there are 3,700 Nepalese immigrants. Statewide, there are about 30,000 residents with roots in Nepal, he said.

Along with Spanish, Korean, Russian and Yoruba, Nepali is one of the most widely spoken languages ​​outside of English in Baltimore County, said Giuliana Valencia-Banks, who hired last November to serve as Baltimore County’s first outreach coordinator for immigrant affairs.

At least 13% of the county’s population is made up of people born in other countries, based on the 2020 census figures, she said, adding that the actual percentage is likely even higher because immigrants were undercounted during the census. .

Dreaming of a better field

One or two nights a week, Saathi Baltimore Cricket Club members gather on the barren cricket ground in Cloverland Park, where the ground slopes and undulates. There are few physical signs that this is the home field of a dedicated team. A strip of earth, where the grass has worn away, serves as a cricket ground, where the bowler and batsman face each other. Small white flags planted in an uneven oval mark the boundaries of the county-maintained field. Thorny vines, rotting bales of hay, tall prairie grass, and a dense clump of bamboo serve as fencing. The sun provides the only light the team can play with. With no toilets nearby, players must wait for the duration of their hours of practice or otherwise answer nature’s call behind a tree.

On a breezy Wednesday evening in July, 35-year-old team captain Rupesh Thapa cheered other players on during training. One was a teenager who had never played cricket before joining the club. Another was a seasoned former professional who once represented Nepal in the national team. Several members wore Saathi Baltimore team jerseys in the red, white and blue of the Nepalese flag and decorated with an outline of Mount Everest, Nepal’s (and Tibet’s) most famous landmark.

I love playing with them, said Thapa, a Perry Hall resident who works as a systems engineer for the National Institutes of Health. Everyone supports each other personally. Makes my job a lot easier. Yes, so it’s challenging, but at the same time it’s fun to play with these guys.

His wish list for the new cricket facilities is simple: parking spaces, bathrooms, a pavilion to house changing rooms and seating for spectators.

The province is looking at adding toilets, a scoreboard, benches and possibly lighting to the field. Officials will seek community input and weigh budget constraints before finalizing the design, said Johnson, the parks director. With supply chain problems, inflation and higher construction costs, the entire project will likely cost more than a million dollars, she said.

While there are a few other fields in Baltimore County that are used for cricket, the Cloverland Park site will be the only one designed for the sport. Fields at Villa Maria School, Woodmoor Elementary School and Western Hills Community Park are multi-purpose and cricket has to compete with football, soccer and baseball for space, she said.

When members of the Saathi Baltimore Cricket Club presented their pitch in front of a real cricket ground, they were preaching to the choir, Johnson said. She already saw the need.

When we talk to our Nepalese people, it is something that reminds them of home. They are happy to be here, but they also want the connection to home. As a recreation and parks department, equality, diversity and inclusion are in everything we do. … So why not support cricket? It is a sport that is played worldwide. Its huge and theres a demand for it in this county and in other counties, Johnson said.

Investing in a cricket ground isn’t just about serving the needs of a fan base. Johnson said there are vital and consistent outcomes for communities that have equal access to recreation. Spending time outdoors and exercising can improve health by regulating blood pressure, exposing people to fresh air and turning negative behaviors into positive ones, she said. Simply put, we help save lives.

The department has also replaced the word citizens with residents and visitors in their mission statement, Johnson said.