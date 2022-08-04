BCI Debates: Most Anticipated Boston College Football Game

Laura: So, as football season approaches, any thoughts on your most (or least) anticipated games this year?

Curtis: The game I’m definitely most looking forward to is the red bandana match against Clemson in October. Clemson, like last year, will be much more vulnerable and an upset win over them in the middle of the season would do great things for this team. I already know how great that atmosphere will be when the BC team is as good as we expect them to be.

joe: I thought Duke was the red bandana game?

curtis; No. Duke is on ESPN on a Friday night, but is not the RB game.

Laura: Choices are always made when planning the Red Bandana game. But that’s a problem for another day.

arthur: It’s a lost cause to argue at this point, the department will do what it will do with this game.

Laura: I mean it’s always been a lost cause to argue lol. But I’ve derailed the convo, back to games you’re excited about!

I am personally excited about the Rutgers because I get about 10 emails a day about it since I graduated from BC and Rutgers and I wish those emails would stop. #1 football fan.

joe: I think the Rutgers game has the potential to be a real tone setter; if BC gets a chance to improve from the .500 range, that’s clearly a game they can expect to win at home. But unlike some earlier early games it’s no joke, Rutgers is at least a legit opponent and challenges right away on day one – we’ll probably learn a lot about that game’s team pretty soon, they won’t be able to just vanilla go like they’re playing Colgate or UMass. Given the regional rivalry aspect, it should be a pretty good atmosphere, the weather is usually nice, etc etc – that should be a fun game.

Niraj: You have to beat those P2 (lol) teams if you can.

joe: I can’t really say there’s a particular game I’m least looking forward to right now. I’m really looking forward to it unless and until my bubble bursts and things go sideways, you know? I guess my take on answering this question is that I’m not very excited that the first month of the season includes tough away games at both VT and FSU. Ideally, you want to get out of September with some momentum, but for that you’ll probably need to win one of those matches – and that’s no small feat either.

Curtis: One reason Clemson is such an interesting game this year, for reasons beyond the realm of Red Bandana, is that they have lost both their offensive and defensive coordinators this off-season. The loss of Brent Venables in particular is a huge blow to the Clemsons defense and we have no idea what the team will look like with the new Dabos staff. Depending on how that goes, it could be a brand new era of ACC football.

arthur: I think Va. Tech will be a good test game for BC. It’s a tough road race and it’s a decent opponent in conferences. Good opportunity to see what BCs got.

Curtis: I think so too, but Virginia Tech also has the capacity to be a pretty bad team this year. A brand new head coach who takes the helm after a disappointing 6-6 season could go for the Hokies in several ways.

joe: What is our record at VT since 2007? I feel like it’s pretty bad and we get cracked there a lot. So I’d circle that one regardless of what the Hokies are expected to be like.

I looked it up 2-4. Better than I expected? But yeah, there are some bad L’s in there, including 40-14 in 2020.

Niraj: All good points and matches that I am also looking forward to. As for the rest of the season, I’m looking forward to it NC state in what I hope will be billed as a Phil Jurkovec v Devin Leary, with QB getting the first fight. Both guys are in a pretty big group of potential first-round quarterbacks, and a game like this will help to show. This is of course my optimistic idea that both teams will be good this late in the season as well. We won’t see them again until 2025 either, so that’s it.

Assuming college football as we know it still exists…

Curtis: Yes, NC State could be an absolute force this year and getting them late in the season could be huge if they live up to expectations. At that point, NCSU could rank and try to make it to the ACC Atlantic. If only they came to Alumni for that!

Scholarship: Mmm, I’ve heard this story before. The annual NC State is going to be great this year; no, really this time!

Laura: I think I’ve seen this movie before, and I didn’t like the ending.

arthur: NC State is Texas with a fraction of the fan base or expectations. Or history. Or general program goodness.

Scholarship: It’s just like Texas, except in no way.

arthur: Well, from the point of view of high expectations that they will never, never, ever live up to.

You know what game we haven’t talked about yet? our lady. I’ll be an optimist and say this is going to be a good year meaning BC will have a chance to upset Notre Dame in their place. That is exciting.