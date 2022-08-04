Private tennis coach charged with child crimes worked at sports club in Sacramento





A local tennis coach charged with sexual offenses against a minor worked at a sports club in Sacramento. Sacramento County Sheriffs Office spokesman Lt. Rod Grassmann told KCRA 3 on Tuesday that a victim, a girl around age 15, has come forward. Zemaitelis worked as a Junior Tennis Academy coach at Rio Del Oro Sports Club, KCRA 3 confirmed with Spare Time Sports Clubs, the umbrella company that oversees Rio Del Oro, as well as other local sports clubs. Larry Gilzean, chairman of Spare Time Sports Clubs, told KCRA 3 that Zemaitelis was hired in October 2020. In response to the current criminal case, Gilzean sent KCRA 3 the following statement: We are aware of the allegations against Mr. Zemaitelis and are currently investigating the matter. The charges are very serious allegations and the company does not condone or tolerate such conduct. We have no further comment at this time. Some members of the Rio Del Oro Sports Club said they were alarmed and devastated by the sex crimes allegations against Zemaitelis. It just makes me think that even learning to play tennis isn’t safe and that’s frustrating, said one club member, who only wanted to be identified as Jenna. “Of course you don’t want it to happen to your children or anyone else’s. I’m glad it was reported.” The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Zemaitelis has coached numerous minors in the Sacramento area, so authorities believe “If an adult feels comfortable preying on one juvenile, I think they would be comfortable.” feel like they were preying on more than one,” Jenna said. Another club member, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was discouraged by the alleged abuse of power. “I am just shocked and disappointed. I could never have dreamed of such a thing, he said. “Those kids are probably in a more vulnerable place. position because they look up to a coach as an authority figure.” Some club members also told KCRA 3 that neither the Rio Del Oro Sports Club nor the Spare Time Sports Clubs sent any information to members. “I haven’t heard anything, Jenna said. It’s a miss on their part, and now it seems like if they bring anything out, it will be too little, too late.” Zemaitelis is originally from Lithuania, and he played on the men’s tennis team in Sacramento State from 2015 to 2018. According to the ATP Tour website, a world-class tennis tour for men, Zemaitelis also played in professional matches before becoming a tennis coach. The Sacramento County Sheriffs Office is asking anyone with information and other potential victims to come forward. contact the Sacramento County Sheriffs Office Sexual & Elder Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.

A local tennis coach charged with sexual offenses against a minor worked at a sports club in Sacramento. Kasparas Zemaitelis, 26, was arrested Monday on 10 counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child. Sacramento County Sheriffs Office spokesman Lt. Rod Grassmann told KCRA 3 on Tuesday that a victim, a girl around the age of 15, has come forward. Zemaitelis worked as a Junior Tennis Academy coach at Rio Del Oro Sports Club, confirmed KCRA 3 at Spare Time Sports Clubs, the umbrella company that oversees Rio Del Oro, as well as other local sports clubs. Larry Gilzean, chairman of Spare Time Sports Clubs, told KCRA 3 that Zemaitelis was hired in October 2020. Orko Manna / KCRA 3 Tennis courts at Rio Del Oro Sports Club. In response to the current criminal case, Gilzean sent KCRA 3 the following statement: We are aware of the allegations against Mr Zemaitelis and are currently investigating the matter. The charges are very serious allegations and the company does not condone or tolerate such conduct. We have no further comments at this time. Some members of the Rio Del Oro Sports Club said they were alarmed and devastated by the sex crimes allegations against Zemaitelis. It just makes me think that even learning to play tennis isn’t safe and that’s frustrating, said one club member, who only wanted to be identified as Jenna. “Of course you don’t want it to happen to your children or anyone else’s. I’m glad it was reported.’ The Sacramento County Sheriffs Office said Zemaitelis coached numerous minors in the Sacramento area, so authorities believe there could be more victims. “If an adult is comfortable hunting one juvenile, then I think they are comfortable hunting several,” Jenna said. Another club member, who wished to remain anonymous, said he was discouraged by the alleged abuse of power. “I’m just shocked and disappointed. I never dreamed of something like this, he said. Those kids are probably in a more vulnerable position because they look up to a coach as an authority figure.” Orko Manna / KCRA 3 Rio Del Oro Sports Club in Sacramento. Some club members also told KCRA 3 that neither the Rio Del Oro Sports Club nor the Spare Time Sports Clubs sent any information to members about what happened. “I didn’t hear anything,” Jenna said. It’s a miss on their part, and now it seems like if they release something, it’ll be too little, too late.’ Zemaitelis is originally from Lithuania and played in the men’s tennis team of State of Sacramento from 2015 to 2018. According to the website of the ATP tour, a worldwide top tennis tour for men, Zemaitelis also played in professional matches. He then became a tennis coach. Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Kaspars Zemaitels The Sacramento County Sheriffs Office is asking anyone with information, as well as other potential victims, to come forward. You can contact the Sacramento County Sheriffs Office Sexual & Elder Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcra.com/article/sacramento-tennis-coach-child-rio-del-oro-sports-club/40802409 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos