Juan Soto ‘pumped’ to join San Diego Padres stacked lineup, roughing up the Colorado Rockies in slugger debut

SAN DIEGO — Juan Soto arrived at Petco Park and promised to bring “good vibes” to the San Diego Padres and give a warning to opponents.

The acquisition of the 23-year-old generational talent in arguably the biggest deadline deal ever energized the Padres and their long-suffering fans, and there’s more to come.

Soto and Josh Bell joined a lineup on Wednesday that is currently anchored by All-Star slugger Manny Machado. The star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is expected to return from a broken left wrist in a few weeks.

When that lineup takes the field: “It’s going to be very exciting. It will be very difficult to continue and I wish other pitchers the best of luck,” said Soto, laughing during an introductory press conference.

A few hours later, Soto and the rest of the new Padres quickly fulfilled the slugger’s words.

Brandon Drury, who was signed on in a deadline deal with the Reds on Tuesday, hit a grand slam in his first at bat, Soto was 1-for-3 with two walks and Bell walked two and scored two runs when San Diego struck Colorado 9-1.

The sold-out crowd gave Soto a standing ovation as he ran to his rightfield position in the first inning, then again when he came on the plate in the bottom of the inning.

“It feels very cool. It brings a lot of emotions,” said Soto. “It feels amazing how they cheered for me. They gave us the energy to get out there and play hard.”

He walked on four pitches in his first at bat. Machado doubled behind him, Bell also walked and then Drury became the fifth expansion-era player (since 1961) to hit a grand slam in his first at bat with a team, according to the Elias Sports Bureau investigation.

“I was just running on adrenaline,” Drury said. “The fans were great tonight. First at bat, bases loaded, I just ran on pure adrenaline. I’m really excited to be here. It was quite special for me.”

It all contributed to a successful first night for the Padres, who hold NL’s second wildcard spot as they chase the 11-game Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West after Wednesday’s win.

Soto, one of the top young hitters of the game, said before the game that he was happy that Bell was included in the trade. The two were flown to San Diego on a private jet on Tuesday evening.

“For me, I never realized I would be traded together. I probably thought alone,” Soto said. “When I realized I was coming with Josh, we have a great relationship and I was more excited and more pumped because he’s coming and I know what kind of guy he is and what he’s bringing to the table. I’m beyond excited to share another clubhouse with him.”

Soto contributed to the Nationals’ first World Series title in 2019, then hit .351 in 2020 to win the NL batting title. He is in his second All-Star season in a row and now he and Bell have joined a team whose playoff opportunities have been huge.

Soto said all conversations with Padres general manager AJ Preller and his new teammates were: “Let’s win, let’s bring the good energy to the clubhouse and stadium, just come here and try to win. Trying to bring my experience of 2019 as a World Series Champion here in San Diego.

“That’s what I’m going to do, that’s what I’ve had on my mind since I saw the transaction yesterday. We’re going to try to do that, try to make it all the way to the last team standing.”

Soto thinks he’s joining a World Series contender.

“Yeah, sure,” he said. “This team has everything it needs to win a World Series.”

San Diego last played in the World Series in 1998, when it was swept by the New York Yankees.

Soto is under contract for two more seasons after this year and says he will not think about anything after that.

“All I think about is winning,” he said. “I just come to this clubhouse to bring the energy I have, all the good vibes I need to bring here to win.”

Soto and Bell go from the team with baseball’s worst record to one that has increased its chances after the season.

“It feels very nice,” said Soto. “It feels really pumped to be here. Just go from a team that doesn’t have a chance to get all the way here, it’s a great feeling, a new vibe, it’s a new start for me. It’s a new start, a new feeling to go out and give more than I have.”

Said Bell: “Of course we pour our hearts and souls into this game wherever we are. … But it’s a little extra fuel in the fire to be here and hunt and have a reason to show up a little earlier every day to get the work done we need to do. I’m definitely pumped to have another chance here.”

Soto and Tatis, who is also 23, have known each other since playing together in the Dominican Prospect League.

“That’s my boy, my boy from my hometown,” Tatis said on Tuesday. “I mean, we played together since we were 15, 16. And now we’re on the same team. It’s crazy.”

This report uses information from The Associated Press.