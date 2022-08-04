2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: How To Watch, Stream As Raiders Take On Jaguars In Preseason Opener





One of the telltale signs that the NFL regular season is near is the annual Hall of Fame Game. The NFL’s first preseason game, the Hall of Fame Game, brings excitement to things to come, while also paying tribute to past gridiron greats. This year’s game will feature the Las Vegas Raiders and the Jacksonville Jaguars, two teams that will face each other in Week 9 of the regular season. Thursday night’s game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, just steps from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. With a capacity of 23,000 spectators, the stadium offers a unique atmosphere that harks back to a simpler time in professional football. As always, Thursday night the stadium will be packed with football fans whose six months of waiting to watch NFL football will finally be rewarded, even if the game does not officially count in the final win-loss count. Below is a preview of Thursday night’s showdown, along with how to follow the action in real time. How to watch? Date: Thursday 4 August|Time:8 p.m. ET

Place:Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium (Canton, Ohio)

TV: NBC (stream on) fuboTV, try it for free)

Follow:CBS Sports App Example Last Chances: Las Vegas Raiders -2.5 This edition of the Hall of Fame Game features two teams that have undergone major changes during the off-season. The Jaguars, led by freshman coach Doug Pederson, use the ’22 season as the foundation for future glory. Jacksonville is coming off a bleak season with the end of season resignation of former coach Urban Meyer. Jaguars fans hope Pederson can repeat the magic with Trevor Lawrence that he had with Nick Foles at the Eagles’ magical Super Bowl race five years ago. Las Vegas, on the other hand, hopes their 2022 season ends with the franchise’s first trip to the Super Bowl since 2002. The Raiders’ hopes for the Super Bowl are largely due to last year’s success, along with a slew of off-season acquisitions, including All-Pro wide-out Davante Adams and pass rusher Chandler Jones. Like the Jaguars, the Raiders have a new head coach in Josh McDaniels, who is coming to Las Vegas after a long, successful streak as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator. Thursday’s game is a homecoming for McDaniels, who played high school football at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Injuries hurt the Raiders during the start of training camp. Those injuries are likely to hinder how many players Las Vegas will dress in their first of five preseason games. Thursday night is a chance for Raiders fans to watch rookies Dylan Parham, Matthew Butler and Neil Farrell Jr. While none of these players are the projected starters, each of them is expected to make significant contributions to the Raiders offensive and defensive offensive. lines. The Jaguars also have several rookies to keep an eye on, most notably center Luke Fortner and linebackers Devin Lloyd and Travon Walker. While not a rookie, the 2022 season is in many ways the first for Travis Etienne to fall back, a 2021 first round roster who missed the entire regular season with injury. Pederson has announced that neither Etienne nor Lawrence will play in the Hall of Fame Game.

