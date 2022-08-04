Vikings’ Cousins ​​Use Summer Tennis for Seasonal Agility





EAGAN, Minnesota (AP) Kirk Cousins ​​was looking for more variety and more fun in his off-season training a few years ago when he developed a deep appreciation for another sport. Pickup basketball posed too much of a risk for a sprained ankle, so he turned to the tennis court for inspiration and refreshment. Cousins ​​soon learned that 14-time major singles title winner Pete Sampras once threw a football to warm up before games, further cementing his belief that he had found the right activity. Then, during a Pro Bowl conversation with fellow quarterback Drew Brees, Cousins ​​learned that serving not only accurately mimics passing, but because the racket doesn’t leave the hand, unlike a soccer ball as a bonus muscle-strengthening effect for the back. from the shoulder. The two movements are strikingly similar. Hand-eye coordination work can always help. The lateral dexterity required to get a ball to the baseline is similar to moving into the pocket. These are all reasons Cousins ​​believes his favorite summer sport has helped him become more mobile on the field in the fall for Minnesota. I’ll never be a Lamar Jackson type, but I think tennis is just a way to train that instinct of moving and running, Cousins ​​said before practicing with the Vikings on Wednesday. Fueled by his own interest in history and museums, Cousins ​​visited de International Tennis Hall of Fame last month in Newport, Rhode Island. One of cousins ​​who beat partners from his hometown in Michigan introduced him to Andy MurrayJohn Isner and some other pros who were in town for a tournament. There’s also an unpredictability in the return of serves and strokes, which can stand as a metaphor for the curveballs that routinely hit the quarterbacks. There are the pre-snap disguises that cousins ​​have to diagnose, even in practice against defensive coordinator Ed Donatells’ scheme. Then there are the setbacks that come along, like the thumb injury that top tight end Irv Smith Jr. Monday at training. The fourth-year player, who missed the entire 2021 season after tore a meniscus in his knee, underwent surgery on Tuesday that went according to plan and is recovering ahead of the September 11 opener against Green Bay. Smith’s absence has augmented the role of newcomer Johnny Mundt, returnee Ben Ellefson and youngster Zach Davidson, who was drafted in the fifth round from Central Missouri last year and spent his rookie season on the exhibition squad. The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Davidson has exceptional speed for its size and position. The bio-trackers players wear during training and games have clocked Davidson up to 20.9 mph, Cousins ​​said, putting him a fraction less than the 21 mph mark that comes with an honorary T-shirt from the force. – and conditioning personnel. I’m never going to see 21 miles per hour, but obviously the fastest guys on the team are going 21. So it’s an elite group, and Zachs one of those guys, Cousins ​​said. When he gets a vertical route I know he’s going to fly because he wants that tracker to say he’s 21 at the end of the workout. So one of these days he would get him his T-shirt. ____ More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/minnesota-vikings-nfl-sports-tennis-football-d73f9187c96dcf012ac47608c4947a77 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos