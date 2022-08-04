Tottenham Hotspur Stadium one of four venues in the 2026 Men’s World Cup

With the XXII Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the truly inspiring backdrop of England winning the UEFA Womens Euros 2022 and the 10th anniversary of the London 2012 Olympics, the combination of England Hockey and Hockey Wales are delighted to announce more information. announcing how our own major events can energize and inspire our sport through our bid to host the FIH Hockey Men’s Hockey World Cup in 2026. It is a hugely exciting bid to transform the sport and show it at its best on the global stage: Final weekend at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with 62,850 seats

Hockey returns to the Twickenham Stoop after successful Big Stadium Hockey games in 2019

A third of the event will take place outside London at Cardiff Arms Park and cinch Stadium at Franklins Gardens in Northampton

Bringing the sport to non-hockey venues using proven portable field technology from Big stadium hockey

Inclusiveness, accessibility and sustainability are at the heart of the event, including a social impact program that will benefit both our host communities and the entire hockey community

The largest Hockey Men’s World Cup ever with over 300,000 tickets available at affordable prices, from 5

Global sports marketing company CSM Sports & Entertainment leads commercial delivery in sponsorship, ticketing and hospitality England and Wales are in a competitive bidding process to win the chance to host the 2026 FIH Hockey Mens World Cup. The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has received competitive bids from Germany, South Africa and a joint bid from Belgium/the Netherlands. The hockey community and sports fans in the UK (and beyond) are invited to show their support and enthusiasm for the event and can join Back The Bid on www.englandhockey.co.uk/backthebid. The organizers hope that a strong statement of support will give the FIH more confidence to award the event to England and Wales.

England Hockey Chief Executive Nick Pink and Hockey Wales Chief Executive Ria Burrage-Male said: We are delighted to share more details of our joint proposal for the 2026 FIH Hockey Mens World Cup. With all partners we are extremely excited about what the offer can bring do for hockey. All of us in the sport know how great hockey is, and by hosting a World Cup on home soil, at Cardiff Arms Park, cinch Stadium Franklins Gardens, Twickenham Stoop and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, we would create the opportunity to bring hockey to new fans. and new cities. The event showcases the best the sport has to offer on the pitch and also creates a platform to build a lasting social impact through the sport in the UK. With the Commonwealth Games currently taking place in Birmingham we have seen great support for international hockey with now over a million tickets sold for UK hockey since London 2012. We want to encourage the hockey community to do Back The Bid, your support is absolutely essential to our bid and how to deliver the most impactful hockey event ever seen on these shores. Secretary of State Nadine Dorries said: I am delighted to support England and Wales’ bid for the 2026 FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup. England and Wales, using innovative technology in world-class stadiums in Cardiff, Northampton and London. In addition to UK Sport – the Government’s lead strategic agency for major events, the UK Government looks forward to working with England Hockey, Hockey Wales, all host partners and the FIH in the final stages of the bidding process to ensure a hugely successful event for our country.

England men’s hockey captain Zach Wallace and Wales men’s hockey captain Rupert Shipperley said: The prospect of playing in a men’s World Cup on home soil is incredible and all of us in our squads are extremely excited about what can be to happen. forward. The four stadiums proposed are truly inspiring, and what’s more, the event can leave a lasting legacy for the entire sport, helping boys and girls from all backgrounds see hockey for the great, welcoming game it is.

Wales and England captains; Rupert Shipperley and Zach Wallace

Andrew Owen, MD for major events at CSM Sports & Entertainment said: Football fans, NFL fans and rugby fans may be used to seeing their teams perform in stadiums like those of Spurs or the Stoop. But for hockey fans, this will be something very special, because they will see their sport on the biggest stage of all – the atmosphere will be electric. Using proven technology, we will transform the event experience for players, fans and the media. This represents a step change for a sport that is something of a sleeping giant. Our stadium model allows hockey to take its place alongside some of the other major World Cups in cricket, basketball and rugby.” This bid is supported by representatives from all corners of the sports landscape; with a collective desire to use the event as a force for good, both for sport and wider social impact. The bidding partners are England Hockey, Hockey Wales, UK Sport, CSM Sport & Entertainment, Greater London Authority, Welsh Assembly Government, West Northamptonshire Council, Cardiff Council, Cardiff Rugby, Harlequins FC Northampton Saints and Tottenham Hotspur FC. Wales Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport Dawn Bowden said: I am delighted to place the support of the Welsh Government behind this exciting bid. Wales has a proud track record of hosting world-class international sporting events. We offer sports fans an experience that matches the very best in the world, with world-class facilities and an incredible tourist offer. We will be working closely with our colleagues at Hockey Wales to ensure the bid has the best possible chance of success.

Crowds at the Vitality Hockey Women’s World Cup in London in 2018

The last men’s field hockey World Cup in England took place in London in 1986, but it has never been hosted in Wales. In 2018, London hosted the highly successful Vitality Hockey Womens World Cup, at the time the largest single female sporting event the country had ever seen. Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, London’s old hockey venue in 2012, remains the home of England Hockeys for the FIH Pro League and other events. The first submission of the offer was made in May and the FIH is expected to make a final decision in November this year. Please show your support and Back The Bid on www.englandhockey.co.uk/backthebid.