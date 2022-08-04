Helenakerk organizes ping-pong event for Afghan refugees





HELENA Saturday, Plymouth Congregational Church and its Social Justice Committee are hosting a free ping-pong party along with 18 other co-sponsors of the Afghan Refugee Welcome Party to raise money needed for Afghan refugee families and children living in Helena. So we’re raising money primarily for the Afghan kids because we have a family of six with five kids going to school, and another family of four arriving next week, and all three of those kids will be going to school. So they have to have school clothes, jackets, boots, you know, just school supplies. The money is therefore primarily for the Afghan children. And they’re great kids, and they’ll be there, said Valerie Hellerman, executive director of Hands on Global. The event will start at 9:00 AM and will run until 1:00 PM. Donations are accepted and no previous ping pong experience is required. Local celebrities and professional table tennis players will participate in the event and help with instruction. People can expect to have plenty of opportunity to play with state champions and other friends of theirs they bring along, as well as play some trick games, said Frank Kromkowski, a member of the Plymouth Congregational Church Justice Committee. Ping-pong revelers can also expect local music and Bolani, an Afghan stuffed flatbread. While this event is free, Kromkowski hopes many people will make a contribution, which is tax-deductible to Plymouth Church. Plymouth Church has donated 12 kites to the Afghan children, and kite flying in Afghanistan is a big problem. So I’m really looking forward to seeing the kids fly some kites in the field, I think they’re just going to be excited, Hellerman said. For those who want to get in on the ping pong action, Kromkowski, former city champion, has some advice. I’m 78. And I’ve been playing table tennis for 70 years. And so this secret is to practice a lot. But you also need to learn that only poking the ball is for ping pong players. But if you want to learn strokes and so on, you need someone to teach you how to do nice strokes, hit nice strokes and use your footwork to get into position. Those are really the key. So we say you win table tennis games with your feet, which is a strange thing to say, except that’s the way the best players get in position to get all the shots back and make deadly shots when they need them, said he. . Hosts/Co-sponsors : Plymouth Congregational Church and its Social Justice Committee,

Hands on Global and the Helena Afghan Refugee Resettlement Team, HARRT Partners/Co-sponsors : Buzz Boutique

Institute of Vocational Training (CTI)

Episcopal Diocese of Montana

Good Food World

Ministries of the Good Samaritan

Helena DSA and her Helena Solidarity Network

Helena Progressive Action Network

Helena Service for Peace and Justice/SERPAJ

Helena Table Tennis Club

Helena YWCA

Montana Book Company

Montana Jewish Project

The Lutheran Church of our Saviour

Shop University for ESL (English as a Second Language Instruction) in Helena

St. Peter’s Basilica Cathedral

Sunflower Bakery

Van’s Thriftway Food Store

