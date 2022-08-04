Title IX Op 50: How Sweet It Is!





As we celebrate 50 years of Title IX, travel back in time with us as we recount several program defining moments in Cowgirl Basketball history that helped shape the program. Facing a top-20 opponent on the home floor where it’s been formidable all season and doing so without your All-American point guard isn’t exactly the ideal recipe for going through the NCAA championship. However, that’s exactly what the Oklahoma State Cowgirls were dealing with in 2014. To reach the third Sweet 16 of the program, the Cowgirls would have to go through No. 17 Purdue, who had a 12-2 point at Mackey Arena this year. The Cowgirls jumped out to a 17-10 lead before the Boilermakers answered. The Cowgirls would counter with a 9-2 run to recapture a 28-22 lead and would never be left behind. Leading seven at the break, OSU led off with a 9-1 spurt in the second before Purdue pulled out with six at 52-46. As the outcome was highly questionable, the Cowgirls were dealt a crushing blow when Tiffany Bias left the game after rolling her ankle after 14 minutes. OSU’s star point guard stayed downstairs for several minutes before being carried to the locker room. Rather than nod without their floor general, the Cowgirls didn’t back down and made a 15-6 run to take an impressive 14-point lead before holding Purdue at arm’s length for the remainder of the game. Bias somehow found her way back into the 2:45 am game to help her team secure its first Sweet 16 berth since 2008. players jumped up and down and made their way to the stands to celebrate with the Cowgirl stalwarts. “I think it’ll be fine,” Bias said. “Our coach is great and we will be doing a whole bunch of rehab between now and then. But we also have great players.” In her absence, Brittney Martin led the way to the tune of an epic performance of 20 points and 20 rebounds. She was joined by LaShawn Jones in the double-double club, which ended with a 16-point, 12-rebound outing. “Martin had the game of her life,” said Purdue head coach Sharon Versyp. “They controlled the pace. We couldn’t get where we needed to be. We had to rebound better and unpack better.” For Martin, who would become the Big 12 Player of the Year two seasons later, she finished three rebounds short of the first and second round record in a single tournament game, a figure that had stood since 1985. “Those are huge, huge numbers,” said OSU head coach Jim Littell. “She was just a rebounding machine and she was a goalscorer tonight. Kind of put us on her back and carried us.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://okstate.com/news/2022/8/3/womens-basketball-title-ix-at-50-how-sweet-it-is The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos