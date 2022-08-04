Georgia Football 2022 Defensive Depth Chart Entering Fall Training

The Georgia defense taking to the field Thursday for the start of fall practice will look very different from the one that finished the 2021 season as champions. Related: Projection of the Depth Chart of Georgia’s Football Offensive Before the 2022 Fall Exercise

Rarely has Georgia had so much turnover, with eight key employees drafted and a handful of others entering the transfer portal. But that has opened the door for some Bulldogs to take on even bigger roles this season. Below we take a look at how Georgia’s defensive depth chart will shake out. But you can bet that at the start of the game against Oregon, this lineup will have gone through a few more changes. Nose Tackle Zion Logue (Jr.) Nazir Stackhouse (Jr.) Beer Alexander (Fr.)/Shone Washington (Fr.) Logue gets the first crack at replacing Jordan Davis, who we know won’t be an easy task. But Logue has played key snaps before and the coaching staff likes what it has in the junior. While not as dashing as Davis, Georgia also likes the leadership skills Logue brings to the table. Expect Stackhouse to see a handful of snaps on the nose gear position for Georgia as well. He is a versatile lineman who can play in both nose tackle and defensive tackle. Rotation is key for Georgia’s defense line and many players will see snaps. Defensive tackle: Jalen Carter (Jr.) Warren Brinson (Jr.)/Nazir Stackhouse (Jr.) Jonathan Jefferson (R-Fr.) Christian Miller (Mrs.)

Carter is arguably the best player on the entire Georgias team. He certainly has the best prospects for the NFL draft, and many expect him to be a top 5 in next year’s NFL draft. Carter shone last season and will look more disruptive in a bigger role. Georgia also has solid depth behind him in Brinson and Stackhouse, as they’ve played before and can help spell Carter. Miller was a major signing day win for the Bulldogs and many will be eager to see how he plays after his arrival in Athens this summer. Defensive End: Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (R-Fr.)/Tramel Walthour (Sr.) Bill Norton (Jr.) Mykel Williams (Fr.) This is one of the sneaky interesting position fights. Ingram-Dawkins turned heads in the spring and emerged as an impressive player after G-Day. Walthour was the expected starter, but a knee injury kept him out of the spring game. He is good to go for fall camp. Norton has also seen pictures and Williams may be too talented to stay off the field. He was the top-rated Georgias signer last year and has the added benefit of having gone through spring practice. Smart will want to keep expectations in check for Williams, but given the position he plays, a few Travon Walker compositions might be thrown his way. Jack/outside linebacker Nolan Smith (sr.) Chaz Chambliss (Soph.) CJ Madden (Fr.)

Sam/Outside Linebacker Robert Beal (sr.) MJ Sherman (Jr.) / Marvin Jones Jr. (Fr.) Darris Smith (Fr.) The rare place Georgia has significant recurring experience is with an outside linebacker. Nolan Smith and Robert Beal are expected to have big seasons for Georgia as they both bypassed the NFL draw to return to Georgia for another season. Smith will be the vocal leader of the team. Related: Nolan Smith, Georgia football pass rush not strictly stats-focused: that’s when you don’t achieve anything Behind them Georgia has some very interesting young options. Chambliss and Sherman will have to keep working hard to see reruns, though both have shown they can flash in limited situations. Of the three freshmen in the group, Jones is the most intriguing. He has the height and skills that could enable him to aim for immediate playing time with Georgia. Money/inside linebacker Jamon Dumas Johnson (Soph.) Rian Davis (Jr.)/Jalon Walker (Fr.)

Mac/Inside Linebacker Smael Mondon (Soph.) / Trezmen Marshall (Jr.) Xavian Sorey (R-Fr.)/Jalon Walker CJ Washington (Fr.) Georgia is going to rotate its linebackers. But expect to return to a four-man rotation this year as it was in 2020, as opposed to last season’s three-man lineup of Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall. All three are now in the NFL and taking a lot of photos. Dumas-Johnson enters Fall Camp as the best player in the room and one ready for a breakthrough season. All Pop has done since he arrived last summer is act. It’s worth watching the other linebackers settle into their roles. Marshall and Davis both have an experience advantage, but the two have been injured many times throughout their careers. Mondon, Sorey and Walker all have an advantage but haven’t gotten the necessary reps to prove it. Mondon could be one of the fall camp’s breakthrough players when he returns from an off-season labrum surgery. Walker is a name to watch among the freshmen, while Washington’s status is uncertain after a terrifying neck injury he sustained during spring training. Left corner back Kelee Ringo (R-Soph.) Daylen Everette (Fr.) / Nyland Green (R-Fr.) William Poole (sr.) Jaheim Singletary (Fr.)/Julian Humphrey (Fr.)

Right cornerback Kamari Lassiter (soph.) Nyland Green/Daylen Everette William Poole Marcus Washington Jr. (Fr.) Ringo is enshrined as one of the starting cornerbacks as he is the most experienced player in the room. Hell wants to build on his great achievements in the national championship game and play with more confidence throughout the 2022 season. After that, it’s a real battle to see who the other starting cornerback is. We didn’t get a chance to see what Lassiter looked like on G-Day because he missed the game with a stomach flu. He was one of the most impressive freshmen at last year’s fall camp. Nyland Green will try to come back from a disappointing freshman season and push for a starting spot. He certainly has the athleticism to do that. After that they are all freshmen. While Georgia could turn to senior William Poole in a pinch, he’s more likely to go ahead and play back to the star position like a penny. Georgia signed four cornerbacks in the 2022 recruiting class. Everette is currently leading the charge on the depth chart, in part because of the experience he gained this spring. Many will be interested to see how Singletary, Humphrey and Washington are looking for new defensive backs coach Fran Brown. Star William Poole Javon Bullard (soph.) JaCorey Thomas (Fr.)/Julian Humphrey Poole emerged late in the season last year and had a major pass-break in the win over Alabama. Hell returns as the starter, but look for Georgia to try and get Bullard some snaps on the defensive as well. Since Georgia has so many young defensive backs, you should look for the Bulldogs to train a few in the star position, in addition to safety and cornerback. free security Chris Smith (sr.) David Daniel-Sisavanh (Soph.) Great Starks (Fr.) Georgia has had great success with the security position under Kirby Smart. Smith will try to hold on to that after making big plays in last season’s wins over Clemson and Alabama. He will also be tasked with being a key leader for the entire defensive backroom. Behind him, Georgia has top former recruits it wants to develop into Daniel-Sisavanh and Starks. They will be teaming up with Will Muschamp, who is also the co-defensive coordinator. Strong security Dan Jackson (Jr.) Tykee Smith (Jr.) Yes Corey Thomas This is perhaps the biggest question mark on the Georgia team. Smith is still recovering from a knee injury he sustained last October, giving Jackson a chance to really cement himself as the number one team option in terms of safety. Thomas made some impressive moves during the spring game and you can bet Georgia will experiment on this position as the Bulldogs don’t have a clear answer yet nor much depth on the safety position. kicker Jack Podlesny (sr.) Jared Zirkel (R-Soph.) punter Podlesny returns for his third season as a placekicker, though he is forced by Zirkel to score field goals. Georgia is also looking for someone who can come forward as the kickoff specialist as Jake Camarda excelled in that role. Thorson signed as a member of the 2022 recruiting class and the Australian is expected to man the punting lane for the Bulldogs. Point return Kearis Jackson (sr.) Ladd McConkey (R-Soph.) Dominick Blaylock (Jr.) kick return Kenny McIntosh (sr.) Kearis Jackson (sr.) Kelee Ringo Georgia should feel really good about what it has in the return leg. Jackson has always proven to be steadfast in his role and was named Preseason First Team All-SEC as a Returning Specialist. McIntosh is a veteran of the kick-off return unit, although Georgia will have to find someone to replace Zamir White. He played an invaluable role in that unit. More Georgia football stories from around the DawgNation

